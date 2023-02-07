Typically competing at 174 pounds, Josh Nummer jumped to 197 pounds in Arizona State University’s matchup against Little Rock University Friday in Tempe, Arizona.
The weight difference didn’t bother the 2019 Kodiak High graduate.
Nummer, a redshirt sophomore, earned a massive 4-2 victory over Little Rock’s Matthew Weinert. He punctuated the match with a monster body slam of Weinert that brought the crowd to their feet.
“It feels pretty great, man. It’s just always a privilege to get out there and compete with my teammates,” Nummer told the school’s website. “ We’ve trained hard all year long so it’s great. I don’t care what weight class it is, we’re just gonna go out there and we’re gonna fight a guy and we’re gonna have a fun time.”
The victory was Nummer’s first in the PAC-12 this season as he upped his record to 3-8. In his Arizona State career, he is 14-29.
SWIMMING
Ian Rocheleau looked sharp in his final swim meet before the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
The Northern Michigan University freshman picked up two runner-up finishes and a pair of fourths in Saturday’s meet against Michigan Tech University in Marquette, Michigan.
The Kodiak product was second in the 50-yard backstroke (25.53 seconds) and in the 100 backstroke (54.21). He was also fourth in the 100 individual medley (54.58) and in the 200 medley relay (1:41.11).
The GLIAC Championships is Feb. 15-18 in Holland, Michigan. Northern Michigan finished second at last year’s meet.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
After a string of starting assignments, Kodiak’s Jackson Krug came off the bench in Lassen College’s 71-65 victory over Shasta Wednesday in California.
The 6-foot-6 forward missed his three field-goal attempts and was held to zero points. The 2022 graduate of Kodiak High School did add one rebound and one assist.
Lassen lost to College of the Redwoods 64-53 on Saturday. The box score was not available.
Lassen (7-15 overall, 3-4 conference) plays Feather River on Wednesday.
