City League Basketball
Jan. 19
Squad 74, Smells Like Money 70
Squad (74) — Justin Doctolero 27, Shawn Case 22, Mark Galindo 12, Glenn Largo 8, Keith Thomas 3, Cyron Capili 2.
Smells Like Money (70) — Cam Carleton 36, Syrena Poulos 13, Dylan Freeman 12, Heather Carlson 6, JC McMannis 3.
Ohana 93, AG Destroyers 82
Ohana (93) — Randy DelaCruz 32, Jon Sanchez 22, Paul Kewan 17, Chris Nocon 9, Randy Diocares 9, Uncle Nick 4.
AG Destroyers (82) — Jemuel Mangalus 26, Scott DeTorres 21, Juwan Abad 17, RJ Recustudio 8, Lito Latonio 6, Daryl Villanueva 2, Matt Delgato 2.
