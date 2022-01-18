Make it 31 victories in a row for the Liberty University women’s hockey team. Kodiak’s Carly Glover has been a part of the last 16 wins.
The island’s first NCAA Division I hockey player scored a pair of goals in a two-game stomping of Rhode Island Friday and Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia. These were Liberty’s first games since Nov. 20.
In Friday’s 14-0 win, Glover put Liberty up 5-0 with a shorthanded goal with 5:25 left in the second. She received a long pass down the middle of the ice and skated in to sneak the puck past the goalie.
The sophomore forward also netted an assist when she sent a long diagonal outlet feed to freshman Haley Battles, who finished with a point-blank wrist shot into the upper netting.
In Saturday’s 10-0 victory, Glover’s goal in the first period put Liberty up 4-0. Glover assisted on the next goal at the 12:07 mark of the first period.
“The girls were playing with a lot of confidence today,” Liberty Head Coach Chris Lowes told the school’s website after Saturday’s win. “We’re a really dangerous team when we’re confident, when we’re on the edge. Our girls looked inspired and motivated, and I was really happy.”
Glover, a transfer from Merrimack College, has 11 goals this season as Liberty is off to a 16-0 start.
Liberty plays at Indiana Tech Friday and Saturday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Arizona State University freshman Josh Nummer was disqualified in his 184-pound bout with Pittsburg University’s Gregg Harvey in a dual meet Friday in Pittsburg.
Nummer did not wrestle in Saturday’s dual at Princeton.
Arizona State lost to Pittsburg 24-19 and to Princeton 20-18.
The Sun Devils are at Cal Poly Friday and at CSU Bakersfield Sunday.
