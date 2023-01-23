Thursday, Jan. 26
Boys basketball: Kodiak vs. Eagle River at Eagle River. C squad, 4:30 p.m.; junior varsity, 6 p.m.; varsity, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Kodiak vs. Colony at Kodiak High School, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball: Kodiak vs. Colony at Colony. C squad, 3 p.m.; junior varsity, 4:30 p.m.; varsity, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Kodiak vs. Colony at Kodiak High School, 6 p.m.
Hockey: Kodiak vs. Palmer at the Baranof Park ice rink, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Boys basketball: Kodiak vs. Colony at Colony. C squad, 10 a.m.; junior varsity, 11:30 a.m.; varsity, 1 p.m.
Hockey: Kodiak vs. Palmer at the Baranof Park ice rink, 7:30 p.m.
