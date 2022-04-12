Wednesday, April 13
Softball: Kodiak vs. Thunder Mountain at East Addition Park. Junior varsity, 4 p.m.; varsity, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Soldotna at Baranof Field. Junior varsity 2 p.m.; varsity, 5 p.m.
Softball: Kodiak vs. Thunder Mountain at East Addition Park. Junior varsity, 4 p.m.; varsity, 6 p.m.
Track: The 3,200-meter run of the all-comers meet at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Soldotna at Baranof Field. Junior varsity 2 p.m.; varsity, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Kodiak vs. Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Kodiak vs. Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 4 p.m.
Softball: Kodiak vs. Thunder Mountain at East Addition Park. Junior varsity, 4 p.m.; varsity, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Boys soccer: Kodiak vs. Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field, noon.
Girls soccer: Kodiak vs. Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 10 a.m.
Softball: Kodiak vs. Thunder Mountain at East Addition Park. Junior varsity, 10 a.m.; varsity, noon.
Track: All-Comers meet at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 1 p.m.
