We have a new co-worker here at the Kodiak Daily Mirror. The dude is quiet, rarely seen and stands guard on the night shift. He leaves his work on our desks in the form of tiny pellets.
Meet Marty Mouse. Not to be confused with his distant relative, Mickey Mouse.
The little critter has taken up residency in the Daily Mirror building, seeking warmth from the recent stretch of record-breaking cold temperatures The Rock has been hit with — we both hope that this isn’t a sign of what is to come this winter.
Every so often, he makes appearances during the day, streaking through the newsroom on the hunt for crumbs. One of these days, I will assign Marty a story.
As the readers of this column know, Lady Human loves animals. I’ve often told her she needs to leave her job at the Daily Mirror for a job that involves animals. She has been tasked to catch the elusive Marty Mouse. And she wants to catch the critter humanly. Makes sense. Disclaimer: No rodent were harmed in the writing of this column.
Lady Human built a make-shift cage with shredded paper placed on the bottom, hoping that Marty Mouse stumbles into his new residency. No luck so far.
She lured him in with a Cheez-it, but Marty, being the intelligent mouse he is, grabbed the crunchy cracker, raced out of the cage and went behind a filing cabinet. Lady Human reported that she heard Marty chowing down on the cracker.
What’s going to happen to Marty when he is captured? Lady Human plans on turning him into the Daily Mirror’s greeter. Just be nice to the friendly mouse in the cage the next time you visit us at the Mirror.
Marty is really the perfect employee — easy to get along with and doesn’t demand a high salary. Just feed him a Cheez-it every so often.
IS THE RUN OVER?
Fans of the Seattle Seahawks — like myself — have been spoiled the past decade.
Pete Carroll became head coach in 2010, and since then, the Seahawks have only missed the postseason twice — 2011 and 2017. With Carroll, Russell Wilson and a lockdown defense, the Hawks have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, right there with the Patriots and Steelers.
Then this season happened.
Seattle is 3-8. Only the winless Detroit Lions are worse than the Seahawks in the NFC. It hurts. But as a longtime Seahawks backer, it’s a pain that I have felt before. As bad as this season is, it doesn’t compare to the Tom Flores-led 1992 team that went 2-14 and scored a paltry 140 points.
It feels like an end of an era in Seattle. The marriage between Carroll and Wilson is over. One will be gone next season. My money is on Wilson.
The team needs draft picks — this year’s first-round pick is heading to the Jets courtesy of the Jamal Adams trade — and they can acquire them by dealing Wilson.
Look no further than the N.Y. Giants.
Is Daniel Jones getting the job done at quarterback? Nope.
Do the Giants have offensive weapons? Yes.
And, most importantly, do they have draft capital? Absolutely, 11 picks — two first-rounders — in the 2022 draft.
Plus, a move to the Big Apple could be good for his wife Ciara.
Do I want Seattle to trade away the best quarterback in franchise history? I don’t, but changes need to be made because I can’t stomach watching another game like Monday’s loss to Washington.
NFL PICKS
Ouch. Week 12 was brutal with a capital B. I limped through Week 12 with a 7-8 record that dropped my season total to 109-68 (92.2 percentile on ESPN’s Pigskin Pick’em game).
Let’s hope Week 13 is more forgiving.
Dallas (7-4) over New Orleans (5-6)
Tampa Bay (8-3) over Atlanta (5-6)
Arizona (9-2) over Chicago (4-7)
Cincinnati (7-4) over L.A. Chargers (6-5)
Minnesota (5-6) over Detroit (0-10-1)
Miami (5-7) over N.Y. Giants (4-7)
Philadelphia (5-7) over N.Y. Jets (3-8)
Indianapolis (6-6) over Houston (2-9)
Las Vegas (6-5) over Washington (5-6)
L.A. Rams (7-4) over Jacksonville (2-9)
Baltimore (8-3) over Pittsburgh (5-5-1)
San Francisco (6-5) over Seattle (3-8)
Kansas City (7-4) over Denver (6-5)
Buffalo (7-4) over New England (8-4)
