Kodiak ran into one of the hottest boys basketball teams in the opening round of the O’Brady Invitational Thursday in Anchorage.
West Valley exploded in the second half and knocked off Kodiak 59-28 to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Kodiak (1-3) drops to play Bartlett at 3 p.m. today. The Golden Bears dropped a 64-52 decision to Juneau in the opening round. The winner advances to play in the fourth-place game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, while the loser drops to the seventh-place game at noon.
West Valley puts its perfect record on the line against Juneau at 6 p.m. Host South plays Lathrop in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The winners will collide in Saturday’s championship game at 4:30 p.m. The losers will play for third at 3 p.m.
South defeated Palmer 57-33 and Lathrop handed Ninilchik its first loss of the season 56-44. Ninilchik — the 2A defending state champions — were 9-0 headed into the tournament.
How dominating has West Valley been this season? The Wolfpack are winning by a margin of 34.1 points per game.
“They are very aggressive,” Kodiak coach David Anderson wrote in a text message.
The Bears found that out in the second half when the Wolfpack outscored them 29-11 to win by 31.
The first half was closer. After falling behind 9-0, Kodiak rallied to pull to within 13-8 on a John Ticman bucket midway through the first quarter.
West Valley ended the quarter on a 6-1 run to push the lead to 19-9.
Aron Paguio opened the second with a bucket that cut West Valley’s lead to 19-11. Then, a Stewart Erhart bucket pushed the margin back to double figures, which would stay for the remainder of the contest.
Erhart led West Valley with a game-high 20 points. Malachi Bradley chipped in 15.
The six points of Connor Case paced Kodiak. John Ticman, Kelly Ticman and Paguio all scored five points.
WOLFPACK 59, BEARS 28
Kodiak 9 8 6 5 — 28
West Valley 19 11 23 6 — 59
Kodiak (28) — Holland 2 0-0 4, J. Ticman 2 0-0 5, Borrago 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 2 1-1 5, Danelski 0 0-0 0, Case 3 0-0 6, Anganque 0 1-2 1, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 2 0-0 5, Sum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1-3 28.
West Valley (59) — Bradley 6 3-4 15, Dominique 0 0-0 0, Wiehl 0 1-2 1, Amio 2 0-0 4, Sims 2 0-0 5, Erhart 7 6-7 20, Nield 3 0-0 8, Young 0 0-0 0, Bell 0 0-0 0, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Bestwick 0 0-0 0, Peterson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 10-13 59.
3-point goals: Kodiak 2 (J. Ticman, Paquio); West Valley 3 (Nield 2, Sims). Fouls: Kodiak 12, West Valley 7. Fouled out: None.
