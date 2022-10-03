Kodiak cross country is sending two teams to the state meet for a second straight season.
Kodiak’s boys and girls solidified their spots at this weekend’s state championship meet by placing in the top three at Saturday’s Region III Championships in Soldotna.
With six runners in the top 20, Kodiak’s boys finished second with 61 points — 42 points behind two-time champion Colony.
“Overall, today (Saturday) was a strong showing for a second place on a day when Colony was looking very sharp,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson wrote in a text message.
“We are looking forward to the state championships, which is what we have tailored our training toward.”
The Division I state championships is Saturday at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
The Knights’ Matthew Rongitsch covered the 5-kilometer Tsaltshi Trails course in a winning time of 15 minutes, 56 seconds.
Max Robinson’s seventh-place finish paced Kodiak. The junior runner who splits time with the school’s swimming team sported a time of 17:25.
Miles Grimes was 10th (17:29), Jacob Sarnowski 13th (17:45), Bengt Anderson 15th (17:51), Joseph Hathaway 16th (17:52), Joshua Hathaway 19th (18:01) and Elias Litzow 28th (18:57).
“Max and Miles had strong work from the front with both finishing in the top 10, with Miles running a solid 24-second personal best and Max running a season-best,” Mortenson wrote.
The coach noted that Sarnowski shaved 40 seconds off his personal-best time, while the Hathaway twins also turned PRs.
Wasilla finished third in the team standings to claim the final automatic berth to the state meet.
Kodiak’s girls placed third with 79 points, well ahead of fourth-place Palmer’s 100 points.
Colony ran to first with 26 points, 12 markers ahead of Soldotna.
Soldotna’s Sophia Jedlicki topped the 28-lady field with a time of 19:36.
Junior Abigail Harver placed ninth in 22:00 to lead Kodiak. Hannah McCarthy was 16th (23:19), Cassidy Foster 19th (23:46), Haiden Holforty 20th (23:50), Oceana Brockman 23rd (25:22) and Annie Olsen 26th (27:08).
“The girls performed great with Abbey, Hannah and Haiden running personal bests to solidify our third-place finish,” Mortenson wrote.
The day started with Tyler Holforty and Paxson Williams scoring top-10 finishes in the boys junior varsity race. Holforty was fourth and Williams was ninth.
Boys
Team — 1. Colony 19; 2. Kodiak 61; 3. Wasilla 83; 4. Palmer 83; 5. Soldotna 117.
Individual
1. Matthew Rongitsch, Col, 15:56; 2. Zac Cheyette, Col, 16:31; 3. Tobias Buchanan, Col, 16:44; 4. Fischer Adams, Pal, 17:12; 5. Jayden Rice, Col, 17:20; 6. Aceton Edgerton, Was, 17:24; 7. Max Robinson, Kod, 17:25; 8. Coby Marvin, Col, 17:26; 9. Tobin Miller, 17:27; 10. Miles Grimes, Kod, 17:29; 11. Stephen Hafen, Was, 17:37; 12. Jacob Strausbaugh, Sol, 17:40; 13. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 17:45; 14. Caleb Hilty, Col, 17:47; 15. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 17:51; 16. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 17:52; 17. Corbin Wilson, Col, 17:53; 18. Bodie Miller, Pal, 17:56; 19. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 18:01; 20. Jacob Venema, Pal, 18:04; 21. Kendall Greathouse, Was, 18:07; 22. Chase Foss, Was, 18:14; 23. Gabriel Carey, Was, 18:45; 24. Elijah Jedlicki, Sol, 18:48; 25. Jonathan Gordon, Sol, 18:50; 26. Braden Thomas, Was, 18:53; 27. Levi Mickelson, Sol, 18:57; 28. Elias Litzow, Kod, 18:57; 29. Noble Cassidy, Sol, 19:12; 30. Andrew Cox, Sol, 19:24; 31. Ammon Seims, Was, 19:31; 32. Carson Deans, Pal, 19:36; 33. Alexander Dammeyer, Sol, 19:40; 34. Oles Witzcak, Pal, 19:43; 35. Charles Thiede, Pal, 19:49.
Junior varsity
Kodiak results
4. Tyler Holforty, 18:14; 9. Paxson Williams, 18:45; 11. Ram Caballa, 18:59; 13. Landen Alfrod, 19:08; 22. Makoto Seto, 19:34; 29. Manuel Silva, 19:54; 34. Liam Long, 20:02; 35. Gabriel Koehler, 20:10; 51. Devin Sharratt, 20:48; 54. CJ Ancheta, 20:57; 57. Jon Bradbury, 21:10.
Girls
Team — 1. Colony 26; 2. Soldotna 38; 3. Kodiak 79; 4. Palmer 100.
Individual
1. Sophia Jedlicki, Sol, 19:36; 2. Ella Hopkins, Col, 20:03; 3. Morgan Ainsworth, Col, 20:27; 4. Tania Boonstra, Sol, 20:44; 5. Stella Rose, Col, 21:44; 6. Annie Burns, Sol, 21:47; 7. Kinley Bruno, Was, 21:48; 8. Shea Alaniva, Col, 21:53; 9. Abigail Harver, Kod, 22:00; 10. Lucy Shea, Col, 22:04; 11. Alder Deal, Pal, 22:07; 12. Rachel Danz, Col, 22:07; 13. Madison Roberts, Col, 22:19; 14. Kaytlin McAnelly, Sol, 22:51; 15. Delanie Wagers, Sol, 22:54; 16. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 23:19; 17. Megan Whittom, Sol, 23:22; 18. Gracie Martin, Was, 23:38; 19. Cassidy Foster, Kod, 23:46; 20. Haiden Holforty, Kod, 23:50; 21. Laurel Johnson, Sol, 23:51; 22. Greta Campfield, Pal, 24:14; 23. Oceana Brockman, Kod, 25:22; 24. Sophie Adams, Pal, 25:31; 25. Natalee Zahrt, Pal, 26:07; 26. Annie Olsen, Kod, 27:08; 27. Abbey Wardhaugh, Pal, 27:57; 28. Ava Smyth, Pal, 28:29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.