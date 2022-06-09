The Kodiak kids made a stunning first impression with their new baseball club.
Hunter Williams and Malakai Olson combined for three hits in Kenai Post 20’s season-opening 14-3 league victory over East Anchorage Wednesday at Kosinski Fields in Anchorage.
With Kodiak Post 17 not fielding an American Legion baseball team this season, Williams and Olson — two players off of Kodiak High’s baseball team — jumped on Kenai’s team.
So good, so far after the first game.
Williams — hitting from the third spot in the order — banged out two singles, scored two runs and walked once.
He also did it with his arm, needing only 25 pitches to navigate two shutout innings while striking out four and giving up only one hit.
Olson made the most of his one at-bat by driving in a run with a single in the sixth and swiping a bag.
“The Kodiak boys are huge additions,” Kenai assisistant coach and former Kodiak Post 17 player Nathan James wrote in a text message.
The top five in Kenai’s order tallied eight of the team’s 11 hits as the game ended via the 10-run mercy rule in the sixth.
Williams — a first-team Southcentral Conference player — and Olson were key players on Kodiak’s high school team that recently placed fifth at the Division II State Championships.
Kenai (1-0 league, 1-0 overall) has a league/nonleague doubleheader against Bartlett that begins today at noon in Anchorage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.