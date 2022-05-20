In early July, the Ashouwak family of Old Harbor will welcome Anastasia Ashouwak back home. Anastasia was a Sugpiaq Aluttiq girl from Old Harbor who was brought to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in 1901, according to records from the school.
The Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which was in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was the first boarding school for Indigenous students opened by the U.S. government. The boarding schools were created to force Indigenous children to assimilate into white culture. There were hundreds of schools set up across the United States, and they were notorious for the rampant abuse that took place in them.
The Carlisle boarding school operated for almost 40 years, and during that time more than 1,000 students attended. A total of 186 children died and were buried there, according to research by the Carlisle Indian School Project, which is run by Dickinson College. Ashouwak was one of those children.
She was taken at the age of 13 from an orphanage on Woody Island and spent almost three years at the boarding school before contracting tuberculosis and dying at 15, according to records kept by the school.
After Ashouwak was taken from the Woody Island orphanage, her family did not talk about her, said Lara Ashouwak. Ashouwak’s brother, Peter, was a young child when Ashouwak was taken away.
Peter never spoke of his sister, said Ted Ashouwak, Peter’s grandson and Lara’s husband. Ted first learned about Anastasia around a year and a half ago when he got a call from his daughter, Cassey Rowland, informing him that the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository may have identified a relative of his who died at the boarding school in Carlisle.
They were painful memories for the elders, which is why they scarcely mentioned the boarding schools, said Cassey Rowland. However, she emphasized the importance of discussing them so that people can learn about them and history won’t repeat itself.
The U.S. Army will fly Kodiak Russian Orthodox Priest Father Innocent Dresdow and Ted and Lara, who both reside in Maine, to Carlisle in July to be present when the Army exhumes Ashouwak’s grave, Lara said. After that, they will travel back to Kodiak, await the return of Ashouwak and bring her to Old Harbor.
In addition, Rowland and her daughter, Bayley, will also travel to Carlisle, Rowland said. Learning about Anastasia has been an emotional experience for the entire family but has hit Bayley differently because she is the same age that Ashouwak was when she was taken away.
Rowland will be paying for their trip out of pocket, Rowland said. The trip is not cheap, but it is something that Rowland and Bayley feel that they should do.
Rowland, who is an artist, will be decorating Ashouwak’s coffin, Lara said.
“I’ve been taught my entire life and I’ve been teaching my daughter that you honor your ancestors, you honor your elders and that way you show respect,” Rowland said. “It’s a respect thing, and you show that, honestly we just want to bring [Anastasia] home and show her that she is loved and wanted.”
When Ashouwak returns, she will be greeted by members from the Alutiiq Museum, the Old Harbor Native Corp. and more members of her family, Rowland said. Ahsouwak will be brought to Old Harbor and buried next to her brother, Peter.
Ashouwak was not the only Alutiiq child taken from Kodiak. There was another girl, Perescovia, who was taken from the Woody Island orphanage and brought to Carlisle shortly before Ashouwak was taken. Unlike Ashouwak, the U.S. Army, which is working to return the remains of Indigenous children sent to boarding schools to their families, and the Alutiiq Museum, which worked with the Army to help identify Ashouwak, are having issues identifying Perescovia’s family, said Lara.
Many of the records and graves at Carlisle misnamed their students. Anastasia Ashouwak’s name was misspelled as “Anastasia Achwack” in the school’s record, and her grave was marked as Achwack until the executive director of the Alutiiq Museum April Laktonen Counceller worked to get it changed, Lara said.
Ted’s biological mother was also taken from Kodiak at a young age, said Lara. She was brought to the Chemawa Indian School in Oregon as a child. Ted’s mother died from tuberculosis shortly after she graduated from that boarding school, and Ted was adopted by Lawrence Ashouwak.
Lara, a self-proclaimed “genealogy nut,” has been working through Ted’s family tree. As she digs deeper and deeper into his lineage, she is finding gaps in the family tree, most of which are about information pertaining to missing girls and women.
