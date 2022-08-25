Editor’s note: Publisher Kevin Bumgarner met with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, while she was in Kodiak earlier this week. Excerpts from that interview follow.
The state just released updated primary election results. What are your impressions?
I am pleased with where we are. But you don’t ever take anything for granted. We have a new process in place with this open primary, and we will have a new protocol in place in November — the ranked choice. So this is a little bit different. Being in the group of four that will advance was, of course, a necessity, a priority. But really my focus throughout this whole campaign is — you win in November.
Are you going to campaign any differently between now and November given that we’ve got ranked choice?
I, as a candidate, have always campaigned perhaps a little differently than others for a statewide office. I say that in a way that recognizes, let’s just say, the novelty of running a write-in election in 2010 when I did not prevail in a closed Republican primary.
Alaskans around the state pushed back and said, ‘We understand your party did not nominate you as their nominee, but we want an opportunity to weigh in. We want an opportunity for you to continue to serve, and we want you to run as a write-in.’
That was an absolute exercise in the broadest coalition building that this state has probably ever seen. It’s kind of a model and an approach that I have embraced because I think Alaskans, as a general rule, don’t neatly define themselves within one of the two major parties. We’re Alaskans first. And we identify with our communities. We identify with our regions.
That’s what I am doing. I am reaching out to all communities, to all regions. I was in Tatitlek a couple of weeks ago, population 75 or 80. But people in Tatitlek need to know who is running for the United States Senate as well. To be out here on Kodiak Island — I think this is my third visit in the past, probably, four months. I’m going to be back here in October when [the ComFish Fisheries Debates are] going on.
What are you doing in Kodiak today?
I came in last night. We were in Unalaska yesterday for an Indian Affairs field hearing on contaminated lands. The federal government, unfortunately, has a pretty lousy track record of coming in, whether it’s Department of Defense or Department of Interior (BLM) and taking over certain areas and leaving a mess behind.
We’re seen that particularly egregiously when it comes to native lands that were conveyed under ANCSA. It’s not a very good way to keep your promise, your commitment. It’s not equitable. It’s not just. In fact, it’s environmental injustice when you convey lands that are contaminated.
So this has been a longstanding issue. We’ve been working to keep the government’s accountability, to make sure that the resourcing is happening and to make sure that the cleanup is happening because it’s impacting the health, it’s impacting the economic ability in certain areas if you can’t use these lands because they’re contaminated. We here in Kodiak know that we have issues of contamination in areas where there is responsibility by the federal government.
This morning there was a roundtable with the assistant administrator for NOAA [Dr. Janet Coit] focused on fisheries. We had good representation from fixed gear, small boat, trawler, processors — recognizing the impact and the significance of a fishing community like Kodiak and what that means for the industry, and what that means for the state.
KANA is having its annual roundtable, so it’s a focus on everything from domestic violence to the role of our native tribal health organizations. I’ve [also] had the opportunity to visit briefly with some of the folks who are representing us through the United States Coast Guard and then back to Anchorage.
It’s always a whirlwind. There’s no day that is just ‘an easy day.’
So what’s your primary message for Kodiak voters? What do you want them to know?
The message for Kodiak voters is to know that as your federal representative back in Washington, D.C., the issues that you have brought to me, the concerns that you have expressed to me, are ones that I have worked directly with you to help meet and fulfill.
You’ve come to me with your requests. I have responded in kind, whether it’s through programmatic funding increases or what we’ve been doing more recently with our congressionally directed spending — the earmarks that have come. And it’s not just in the fisheries. It’s everything from support for a new fire hall to the community needs when it comes to your museum [and Coast Guard funding].
We have worked aggressively to make sure [not only] that the vessels that support our Coast Guard are positioned here, but the assets onshore as well. It has been significant. When you think about Kodiak being a Coast Guard community, the resources that are needed for our fishing families, the resources that are needed for our small businesses here, our schools, our research institutions. I have come, I have listened, I have heard and I have delivered.
How are you responding to Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-backed challenger, in terms of messaging who you are vs messaging who she is?
I talk about me. I talk about me and what I have done to deliver for the state of Alaska. The way I operate is to be a consensus builder — to govern from the middle, to bring people together to find solutions to Alaska’s problems. And I have delivered on that in a way that recognizes the seniority and tenure that I bring, the positions that I serve on in Appropriations, the dollars that I deliver, the leadership that I have delivered to Alaskans.
I supposed that I could trash-talk my opponents. I suppose that I could just engage in negative rhetoric. But I think Alaskans want to vote affirmatively. I think they want to vote for somebody that they believe is representing their best interests.
So my strategy throughout this campaign has been to share with Alaskans what I have done, ask them to judge me on how I have delivered for them.
Every candidate has some part of the voting populous who is her or his base of support. Who would that be for you? What’s the profile of someone who is in your camp?
I love this question. I don’t think I’ve ever been asked it by a reporter, and I love it because I don’t think that I have a typical base. My Republican colleagues back in the United States Senate — they all talk about ‘We need to make sure we’re satisfying the base.’ And I look at them, and they’re from the South or they’re from the Midwest, and I know that my base is really different than [theirs]. I think the ‘Lisa voter,’ if you will, is a voter who is pretty pragmatic, one who recognizes the unique characteristics of Alaska. One who, again, respects individual freedoms and the individuality that we have as Alaskans. One that’s pretty independent. One that doesn’t like to be told how others on the outside do it, but want to be focused on what is right for Alaska.
And so when I think about the demographic — who are the Alaska voters? They are independent fishermen, they are Alaska natives in the smallest of small villages. They are corporate leaders who are trying to create jobs and opportunities. They are young kids in schools who are bright and idealistic about Alaska’s future, and what is it that I’m going to need to be able to get from my education and contribute to Alaska? It’s the seniors who have given their whole life here and who love this place and who want to stay in this place. Maybe they need a little bit of extra help in their senior years. It’s the veterans who want to know someone who is representing them is passionate and cares deeply about our country and about the service that they have provided, and respects and values that.
I think it’s those who are looking to build a stronger Alaskan economy based on the resources that we have, whether it’s our fisheries, whether it’s our natural resources, whether it’s the pioneering of technology that will allow us to transition to whatever that next future may be. I kind of look at all of that and say, ‘that’s my base. These are the Lisa voters.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.