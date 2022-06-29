There are some things I am good at, but history has never been a subject I got into. I could blame my high school history teacher for this, but after so many years, I should have gotten over my grudge and moved on.
After all, it is my own loss, because there is much to learn from history, and it is absolutely fascinating to track down the sequence of events leading to some of the historical turning points that still influence the way we live today.
For example, 1969 was a special year — not just because I said my first word, which was probably something really memorable like “Mama” or “duh.” It was also the year of the first moon landing and the Woodstock music and arts festival in Bethel, New York, where a half-million people got together for three days of peaceful music and fun.
Woodstock is famous because it happened during a time when the U.S. was at war in Vietnam and many young people opposed the political direction the country was going.
Another historical event also happened in 1969. In Ohio, the Cuyahoga River caught fire. The river had been polluted so badly for so long that between the years 1868 to 1969 it caught fire 12 times. The 1969 fire did not burn for very long, but it sparked a public outcry that would have a lot of impact on the country’s environmental laws.
Rachel Carsen had released her book “Silent Spring” in 1962, and people were realizing the connection between environmental pollution and human health. They wanted change and were ready to demand it. The first federal water pollution act from 1948 was mostly ineffective, and in 1972 extensive amendments were made, which became known as the Clean Water Act and continue to protect our water resources to this day.
This whole story came to my attention through an email by one of the companies I often deal with at work. The company, which sells instruments for environmental monitoring, is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the Clean Water Act.
The author Christopher Cushman did a great job summarizing the history of the piece of legislature which cleaned up the Nation’s waters. There are more fun facts; for example, that President Nixon vetoed it because he felt price tag of the law was too high, or the rare occurrence of the veto’s override by Congress.
For once, an environmental law won over financial interests. Today, the Cuyahoga River consists of water, not an oily mess. Fish live and reproduce in it and are considered safe to eat. In this case, as in many other examples, today is better than history.
This month is also LGBTQ+ awareness month and there have been some events in Kodiak to draw attention to the issue of a group of people who have been driven into hiding by our social behaviors and prejudices. While the message from the White house in this case is clearly for inclusiveness and equity, social change is slow and awkward.
The take home message is that if we see something wrong, we can change the course of the future. I see a lot of things that are wrong, and I feel compelled to do my part to draw attention to them. Change rarely comes from one person, but we never know what small fire will spark a lasting change in the world.
Every day, I see the effects of global climate change around me, hear the news of fisheries changes, hurricanes, unusual mortality events, fish diseases and other things related to environmental imbalance.
If 50 years ago it took a public outcry to change environmental law to better our rivers, perhaps this is the time to effect change to benefit our oceans. Between climate change, marine debris and oil spills, there is certainly great need for action.
I also see a parallel to the situation that led young people to gather at Woodstock for the most famous music festival in history — a disconnect between the country’s leadership too removed from a generation of young people who are more technologically savvy and who feel like they don’t live in the same world as those who are governing.
We have a complete disconnect between the job market and what people want for their lives, which leads to empty positions, an overworked workforce and people who can’t seem to fit in anywhere.
If we could see and understand the world underwater better, we might see parallels here too. Climate change has shifted the food resources for many populations of marine species. Some young fish or crab or seabirds find themselves in a world where the food resources are not where they used to be, taught by parents who no longer have the answers.
Change is the only constant in our world, but if it happens too fast some are too inflexible to adapt. A lot of fish died in the Cuyahoga River before it was cleaned up. Any mess in the world presents an opportunity for change, but it does not happen without political action.
It’s an amazing life, and it’s worth living right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.