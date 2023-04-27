The 1993 murder of Kodiak business-owner and community leader Carlos Medina remains the Kodiak Police Department's only known unsolved homicide.
On May 2 of that year, police officers found Medina’s silver Nissan truck parked off Pillar Mountain Road. Medina’s body was eventually found on Pillar Mountain with the help of a wide variety of law enforcement agencies and local organizations.
Medina, originally from the Philippines, was an up-and-coming Kodiak businessman who had opened his own restaurant, Asia House, the year before he died.
He was 36 at the time of his death and was well-known in Kodiak, and was considered a figurehead in the Filipino community. He had three young children, was in the process of buying a house and was planning to run for City Council. His family reported him missing the day before his body was found.
Carlo Medina, a son of the victim who now lives in Anchorage, is still pressuring KPD and the community to continue the search for his father’s killer.
Carlo Medina was only 3 years old at the time of his father’s death. But Carlo and his uncle, Jerry Medina, are still waiting and following the case to get their family closure.
“Finding out who did it, bringing justice for my dad, and really getting closure for myself and my uncle” is what we’re trying to do, Carlo Medina said in an interview with KDM this week. “He’s [Jerry Medina] such a big influence on my life after my dad passed away. Him and my dad had promised each other to always have each other’s backs.”
Carlo Medina remains hopeful after 30 years that this case will be solved, even if in the back of his mind there is always the fear that the case could never be solved.
Carlo Medina wonders whether the homicide could have happened in response to Carlos Medina’s new restaurant. But he and Jerry Medina believe that a family member was involved in the homicide.
In 1998, Rolando Vizcarra-Medina was charged with theft of life insurance money from Carlos Medina’s widow. Murder charges were also filed. However, the charges were dropped as DNA evidence collected at the crime scene did not support the charge, according to previous KDM reporting.
KPD files and the killer are likely to be the only ones with the details of what happened. Even the reason why Carlos Medina was on Pillar Mountain is not publicly available.
“We don’t keep much available because we only want the suspect to be familiar with the intimate details,” said an email sent by KPD Police Chief Tim Putney to KDM. “We do still get the occasional new tip. I definitely understand the concern about the 30th anniversary of Carlos’ murder.”
This case is the only one within the jurisdiction of the Kodiak Police Department with no closure. An autopsy determined that Medina had been beaten to death.
The last time the case was thoroughly reviewed was in 2019. One officer is always kept familiar with the case to follow up on new information. However, this is considered a “cold” case. A case can be considered “cold” after the investigative leads are exhausted and the criminal investigation remains open pending the discovery of new information. But hope isn’t entirely lost.
“This investigation could be resolved through a number of possibilities. Someone could turn themselves in, or DNA results could provide a strong lead. The smallest piece of information could help. I would urge anyone with information to contact me,” Putney said in an email.
Carlo Medina would also like to see more done with DNA testing. The truck that was found in 1993 is still in the police department’s possession and thinks it still could be a source of new evidence.
DNA evidence was relatively new in the early 1990s, but with new techniques and the advancement of forensic science and technology, old evidence could still create a strong lead, according to Putney.
“We will continue to investigate every lead, regularly review the investigation, and look for new methods where technology can be applied to the evidence. I have worked with investigators that spent a considerable amount of time and energy working towards a resolution for the Medina family. The original case officers are long retired, but we maintain a desire to solve this for the victim,” Putney said.
