Alaska State Troopers and local, state and federal law enforcement partners seized more than 200 pounds of illegal narcotics across the state from May 1 to Sept. 30. That number is double the amount seized in summer 2021, and is one of the highest-ever periods for Alaska drug seizures.
Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced the results of the summer’s stepped-up drug interdiction effort at a recent press conference.
Busts around the state retrieved approximately 2.45 million potentially fatal doses of illicit fentanyl, and included almost 12,000 of the opioids that were seized in Kodiak in mid-September and another 11,000 pills found in an Anchorage storage unit connected to a suspect in the Kodiak bust.
Additionally, 22,441 grams of heroin, 22,865 grams of methamphetamine, and 13,306 grams of cocaine are among the drugs that have been seized statewide since May.
“We’re focused on doing all that we can to respond to the large amounts of illicit fentanyl and other drugs pouring into our state,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “Leading the charge on this effort are the great teams at the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Health, which have made significant progress this year.”
The Alaska Department of Public Safety temporarily reassigned Alaska Wildlife Troopers to assist with drug interdiction efforts and increased payroll for existing drug investigations.
“We are committed to doing our part to address the tidal wave of illegal drugs coming into our state. With the increase in overdoses in 2021, we put more troopers onto our drug interdiction teams than ever, and increased efforts across the board,” said Cockrell, who issued a warning to drug traffickers.
“Know that sooner or later Alaska’s dedicated Alaska State Troopers and law enforcement officers will catch up with you and hold you accountable for the death and destruction that you cause our state,” he said.
Cockerell noted the law enforcement agencies that make up Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, including the Alaska state and wildlife troopers, Alaska Department of Law, the U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service and the Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The multi-agency task force works with local police departments in Anchorage, Juneau, North Pole, Kodiak, Petersburg, Bethel, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, the North Slope Borough and Sand Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.