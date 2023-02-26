Kodiak’s boys basketball team closed out Northern Lights Conference action with two losses at ACS.
The Bears fell 79-63 in Friday’s game and 45-34 in Saturday’s finale.
Kodiak finished conference play with a 3-7 record and currently is holding the fourth seed for the regional tournament.
With the sweep of Kodiak, ACS (5-3 NLC, 12-9 overall) locked in the No. 3 seed.
Colony (9-0, 16-6) and Wasilla (7-1, 13-7) have already secured the top two spots Soldotna (2-7, 7-14) and Palmer (0-8, 1-21) hold the bottom two spots.
Jeph English led ACS in Friday’s win with 19 points, while JD McGee added 18.
Connor Case paced Kodiak with 16 points, while Aron Paguio chipped in 14.
ACS led by one after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime.
In Saturday’s game, ACS led 12-6 after the first and 26-16 at halftime.
ACS pushed the lead to 35-19 midway through the third, but a push by Kodiak trimmed the deficit to single digits with 2:50 left in regulation.
Statistics for Saturday’s game were not available.
Kodiak closes the regular season with home games against reigning 2A state champion Ninilchik on Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY
LIONS 79, BEARS 63
Kodiak 19 9 21 14 — 63
ACS 20 16 26 17 — 79
Kodiak (63) — Holland 4 0-0 8, J. Ticman 3 1-1 8, Borrago 1 1-2 3, K. Ticman 2 2-4 7, Danelski 2 0-0 5, Case 6 0-0 16, Antanque 0 0-0 0, Flerchinger 1 0-0 2, Paguio 6 0-0 14, Sum 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-7 63.
ACS (79) — T. Underhill 0 1-2 1, L. Underhill 1 0-0 2, Rock 0 0-0 0, Malinis 6 4-4 16, Oayo 3 0-1 7, McGee 8 1-2 18, Igwacho 2 1-4 5, Warren 4 0-0 9, Kronberger 0 2-2 2, Duchateler 0 0-0 0, English 6 4-4 19. Totals: 30 13-19 79.
3-point goals: Kodiak 9 (Case 4, Paguio 2, Danelski, K. Ticman, J. Ticman); ACS 6 (English 3, Warren, McGee, Oyao). Fouls: Kodiak 16, ACS 12. Fouled out: J. Ticman.
SATURDAY
LIONS 45, BEARS 34
Kodiak 6 10 7 11 — 34
ACS 12 14 9 10 — 45
Box scores not available
