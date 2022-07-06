Fishing on the Buskin River is back.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reopened the Buskin River — one of the island’s most popular and accessible fishing spots — on Saturday for sport and subsistence fishing.
The Buskin closed for fishing on June 11 because, at the time, only 769 sockeyes had been counted at the weir, and Fish and Game didn’t anticipate its escapement goals of 5,000 to 8,000 fish would be met.
The fish have been flowing since then. As of Monday, 5,398 sockeyes had been counted at the Buskin River weir. That is a massive increase from last year when only 866 sockeyes had been counted by the Fourth of July.
“This is still below the 10-year average of about 6,500, but based on average run timing only 65% of the Buskin River sockeye salmon run has occurred to date and it is projected to fall well within the escapement goal of 5,000 to 8,000 sockeye salmon even with harvest that will come with reopening the sport fishery,” said Tyler Polum, a Fish and Game area management biologist located in Kodiak.
The river will remain open for sport fishing through Dec. 31. Anglers can bag up to two sockeyes.
Subsistence fishing on the Buskin will remain open until further notice.
