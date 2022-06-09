The installation of the Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative street mural has been delayed until August, according to Lynn Walker, curator for the Kodiak History Museum.
The mural was originally supposed to be painted on the crosswalk and intersections in front of Discover Kodiak in May, but the timing wasn’t right, she said. There were issues with paint deliveries, scheduling with people and weather, according to Walker.
Now the museum and its partners, which include the City of Kodiak, intend to install the mural during the week of Aug. 8, although that may change depending on the weather, Walker said. The entire installation process, including the time it takes for the paint to dry, will last four to five days, which means that the mural will be completed in time for cruise ship season, she said.
The mural was supposed to be on display from May 2022 to May 2023, but now that it is being installed late Walker is not sure how long it will remain on the streets.
As more details get sorted out, the Kodiak History Museum will be recruiting volunteers to help install the mural, according to Walker.
“We’re just really excited to continue with this project and hopefully people are still excited about it, even though it's been delayed,” Walker said. “We think the delay is worth it.”
The goal of this Asphalt Art Initiative is to uplift residents and visitors in the downtown area and make pedestrian traffic safer by creating designated walking areas with the mural, according to the Kodiak Arts Council website.
The Kodiak Arts Council partnered with the Kodiak History Museum and the City of Kodiak to secure funding for the mural and choose a mural design.
The Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative is funding the local mural. Kodiak is one of 26 communities in the country to have been awarded a grant for the project this year, according to the Bloomberg Philanthropies. The only other city in Alaska that was given a grant for this is Fairbanks, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative has already chosen a design for the mural — a design created by local artists Marina Thomas and Bonnie Dillard called “Dancing in the Rain.”
