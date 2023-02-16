City League Basketball
Feb. 14
AIBI 89, AG Destroyers 74
AIBI (89) — Justin Doctolero 37, Shawn Case 25, Mark Galindo 13, Leexan Data 7, Sam Galindo 4, Jon Sanchez 3.
AG Destroyers (74) — Arjay Fangonilo 27, Taylor Masterson 23, Kris Cunanan 20, Charlie Garcia 4.
Asian Groceries 97, Family Pride 80
Asian Groceries (97) — Jemuel Mangalus 35, Kris Cunanan 24, Arjay Fangonilo 12, Taylor Masterson 9, Charlie Garcia 8, Yung Kiely 8, Daryl Villanueva 1.
Family Pride (80) — Elmar Barroga 25, Donovan Vinberg 20, Josiah Jungsten 14, Mason Mullen 12, Jet Vinberg 6, Jairom Barnett 3.
Pholokoy’z 69, Fil-Am Sinag 57
Pholokoy’z (69) — Gavin Basuel 21, Erick Soliven 11, Marck Abellera 11, Aedan Abrincia 7, Denz Barroga 7, Wilfred Bungay 6, Jacob Vizcocho 6.
Fil-Am Sinag (57) — Donovan Vinberg 30, Ernesto Gueverra 11, Jude Villaroya 9, Jhanieko Kamiyama 4, Peter Joekay 2, Vic Sorio 1.
