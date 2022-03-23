Seafood processors who spent money preparing for, preventing exposure to and responding to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for relief from the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. The DCCED will be distributing $30.6 million to companies that hold at least one of seven
different seafood and shellfish processing permit types issued by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, according to a news release from the DCCED.
These permit types are as followed: PL-1 Land-Based Processing Less than 5,000 pounds per day; PL-2 Land-Based Processing 5,000 or more pounds a day; PT-1 Thermal Processing less than 5,000 pounds per day; PT-2 Thermal Processing 5,000 or more pounds per day; PV-1 Processing Vessel less than 5,000 pounds per day; PV-2 Processing Vessel 5,000 or more pounds per day; and SP Shellfish Shucker-Packer.
If a processor holds more than one of these permits, it may send in one application that contains a cumulative request for money for all of its applications.
The grants will only reimburse money spent between Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, according to the Department of Commerce.
The grant money came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program. Nationwide, the USDA put $50 million toward these grant programs. The money was allotted to states based on need, and the states are in charge of distributing the money.
“Seafood processors operating in Alaska incurred substantial costs to comply with local, state, and federal COVID-19 mitigation policies in order to continue operations throughout 2020 and 2021,” said DCCED Commissioner Julie Sande in a news release. “By distributing these federal funds quickly through the Alaska Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Relief Program, we can provide critical assistance to an industry that is a vital component of Alaska’s economy and food security network.”
The application window for the grannies will open at 8 a.m. April 2 and close at 5 p.m. May 5. The will not be rewarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Grants will be rewarded based on demonstrated need.
More information is available on the Department of Commerce’s website, www.Commerce.Alaska.gov.
