Publisher’s Note: Fisheries writer Laine Welch just couldn’t stay away. She will not be writing for us again on a weekly basis, and Terry Haines’ Fish Head Report is going to stay on Tuesdays. But when Laine — in her semi-retired state of mind — has something of interest to Kodiak readers we will put it here on Thursdays. Our goal, as always, is to give readers as much information as we possibly can about the industry that drives our local economy.
Pots have been pulling up more crab around Kodiak Island since the south end opened on June 15. That’s after getting off to a slow start in the north end in May.
There were reports of lots of soft crab on the grounds early in the season, said Nat Nichols, area shellfish manager for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game at Kodiak.
ADF&G said there have been 15 vessels with landings thus far for a total of 353,000 pounds. The dungies weigh 2.06 pounds, on average.
“Harvest was below the last 3 years [2019-2021] until recently. There has been an increase in harvest in the last two weeks, and total harvest is similar to 2019 and 2021 for this time of year. Harvest in early July in 2020 was 650,000 pounds,” said Cassandra Whiteside at ADF&G/Kodiak.
Kodiak crabbers pulled up nearly 2 million pounds of dungies for the 2021 season, which is worth about $8.3 million to local fishermen.
Dungeness prices at Kodiak this summer are also in the tank.
Reports said prices are “bouncing around a bit” but down by about half of last year’s record $4.35/lb.
Nat Nichols said he’s heard prices in the $2.25-$2.75 range.
SOUTHEAST DUNGENESS FISHERY TO CLOSE EARLY
The dungeness crab fishery in Southeast Alaska will close two weeks early at the end of July because fishing has been so slow. The season opened on June 15.
It’s only the third time in the last 20 years that the fishery has been shortened, and it’s a far cry from most recent years.
Last year saw the second highest harvest on record and the highest price ever paid for a fishery worth $13 million at the docks.
About 200 fishermen registered for this summer’s fishery, and they’ve reported poor fishing throughout the region.
Joe Stratman, area shellfish manager at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, estimated the summer catch at about 2 million pounds. That is below the 2.25 million pounds that’s needed for a full season.
The poundage landed in the first week of the fishery was about 433,000 pounds, down by nearly half of landings in the first week of the 2021 season, Stratman told KFSK in Petersburg.
Because of the slow start, ADF&G announced on June 29 that the fishery would close two weeks early, at the end of July.
Dungeness crab prices have plummeted this year to around $2.79/pound, compared to last year’s $4.21. Still, the current price is around the 10-year average, KFSK said.
Biologists said the dungie downturn could be part of a natural cycle and environmental factors as well. What does it mean for the fall Dungeness fishery? Stratman said a decision will be made by mid-August.
AK’S COMMERCIAL
FISHERIES DIVISION DODGES BUDGET CUTS
Alaska’s division of commercial fisheries (DCF) operating budget again dodged any big cuts from Governor Dunleavy or the Legislature and, in fact, got some increases.
The FY23 budget is about $78.8 million, compared to $76.8 million for FY22. That does not include the budget for the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission, which came in at about $3.2 million for both years. The CFEC is under the umbrella of ADF&G.
CommFish director Sam Rabung said the division got some contractual increases and other personal services costs covered, “so we didn’t go backwards too much.”
Some increments for new research also were included in the Capital budget, “so that is really nice,” Rabung said in an email.
That includes funding for sampling the South Peninsula chum salmon harvest to determine the stock structure in that mixed stock fishery.
Dr. Katie Howard’s research in the Salmon Ocean Ecology Program also received some funding support.
“All in all, I feel that we did pretty well relative to a few years ago,” Rabung said.
