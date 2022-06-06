One week is left to pre-register for a public hearing about a proposed determination from the Environmental Protection Agency which would prohibit mining in certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed.
The proposal would put an end to the Pebble Mine project. However, not everyone is on board with how the EPA plans to approach the issue.
On May 26, the day after the EPA announced its proposed determination, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan issued a joint statement condemning it. Murkowski and Sullivan made statements that said, despite their opposition to the Pebble Mine project, they do not want to prevent all future mining in the region.
“I oppose the Pebble Mine and support the Trump administration’s decision to reject its permit application in 2020,” Murkowski said in a news release. “Pebble did not meet the high bar for development and is — as the late Senator Stevens said — the ‘wrong mine in the wrong place’ ... [This] action by EPA is one way to further prevent the Pebble mine from moving forward. However, there is no guarantee that a future administration will not revoke it, and most Alaskans, myself included, have never supported a blanket, preemptive approach for any project.”
Sullivan concurred with Murkowski’s opinion. In a prepared statement, he also praised the Trump administration for rejecting the Pebble Mine permit, but criticized the EPA’s proposed determination.
“While an extensive record and the law has dictated that the Pebble Mine should not move forward based on the previous permit application, I have consistently opposed the EPA’s pursuit of preemptive veto authority over resource development projects on state lands in Alaska,” Sullivan said in that statement. “This is the wrong approach to providing for Bristol Bay and stability for Alaska, and could threaten Alaskans’ ability to responsibly develop our world-class resources in other parts of the state, for the benefit of our communities.”
The way to protect the fisheries is to follow recommendations that come out of a “stakeholder-led process,” Murkowski said in the release.
The public hearings on the matter is on June 16 and 17, and anyone interested in speaking, online or in person, must pre-register by June 13.
There will be two hearings on June 16: an in person one that will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in Dillingham, and an online one that will take place between 5--8 p.m. There will be another hearing on June 17 in Newhalen from noon to 2 p.m.
The EPA will be accepting public comments about the Proposed Determination through July 5.
People can submit public comments and register at the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, www.epa.gov.
