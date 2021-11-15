With the holidays soon upon us, people will start Christmas shopping … and start seeing opportunities to honor the tradition of giving back.
The Salvation Army and Kodiak Rotary Club are two of the largest coordinators for holiday giving, including coat donation drives, kettle drives and toy and Christmas distributions, according to Salvation Army Kodiak Corps Majors Dave and Lola Davis.
Angel Trees and Christmas Baskets
The toy donations help family members who are in tough financial times be able to give presents to their children over the holidays, according to Dave Davis.
This is done by utilizing Angel Trees, stationed at Grand Slam Toys and Games and at Walmart.
“Angel Trees are how we gather toys for our distribution,” Dave Davis said. “On the trees, there are tags that say boy or girl and give an age. It’s not specific.”
People can then purchase the tag or purchase a toy for that purpose, which can be left at Walmart’s service desk or leave it at Grand Slam. Or donors can leave the toy at the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will later divide the toys into categories prior to distribution days on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.
“When a volunteer brings a parent or guardian through, they are led to a specific area for the age group,” Dave Davis said. “The more toys we get through the Angel Trees, the better the selection families have.”
The toys are unwrapped so people can see and select the items.
“Who better to pick out a gift for your child than you?” Dave Davis said.
In the past, the toy distribution has been able to provide two toys for each child, along with stocking stuffers and a coat provided by the Rotary Club’s Coats for Kids.
“If it weren’t for the angel trees, it definitely wouldn’t be like that,” Dave Davis said.
Dave Davis stressed the need for keeping an appointment to ensure that they are eligible for the toy distribution program.
The Christmas Food Baskets go hand in hand with the Salvation Army’s toy distribution.
“Whenever you sign up for the toy distribution, you’re also signed up for the food basket,” Dave Davis said.
Each basket contains enough food for a Christmas dinner and a few days after, according to Dave Davis.
The Salvation Army has an application process that requires parents or guardians to sign up for the toys and for the food basket, including proof of address and their children’s identification. Appointments run Nov. 29 through Dec. 10.
“They sign up with Major Lola, tell us how many people are in their family, and will get a food box based on that number,” Dave Davis said.
To make an appointment, people should call 907-486-8740. When coming to an appointment, people will need a picture ID for the adults in the house, identification for children (such as a birth certificate or passport), a rent receipt or rental agreement, proof of income and proof of physical address, such as a utility bill.
In 2020, the Salvation helped 68 families, which include 277 individuals and distributed 530 toys and 135 coats for 135 kids.
Dave Davis said in past years, prior to the pandemic, the numbers were higher because more people felt freer to come out.
Salvation Army Bell Ringing
The annual kettle pot drive is another holiday tradition and fundraiser for the Salvation Army Kodiak Corps. The iconic red kettles are stationed at Walmart and Safeway from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24.
“It is one of our one biggest fundraisers of the year where people sign up as volunteers,” said Major Lola Davis. “They agree to at least a two-hour shift, and they would call me to set up that time. We will occasionally have a counter kettle if a business wants to ask for it.”
The Salvation Army utilizes the funds to help pay for its holiday programs, she said.
“It helps pay for the Salvation Amry’s Christmas programs such as food for our food boxes and occasionally for our toy distribution when we have to buy toys for a certain age group,” Lola Davis said.
What is left over goes into the Salvation Army Kodiak Corps general fund to help with regular programs like transitional housing and food bank.
People can sign up in groups or volunteer by themselves. Minors would have to be accompanied by an adult when volunteering.
The kettle drive continues to be a popular volunteer opportunity, said Lola Davis.
“The Lions Club signed up six months ago for every Saturday at Safeway,” she said.
Lola Davis said volunteers can be creative when staffing the kettles during their shifts.
She said when the kettles used to be stationed at the now-demolitioned AC/KRAFT building in downtown Kodiak, a group of students signed up and went out in shorts and flip flops with beach chairs.
“As long as you’re respectful and follow store rules, you can be very creative,” Davis said. “The more volunteers we have, the more successful we can be to help people over this holiday.”
Rotary Club Coats for Kids
In tandem with the Salvation Army’s toy and Christmas food baskets is the morning Rotary Club of Kodiak’s Coats for Kids program, coordinated by Rotarian Ron Acarregui.
“We started the Coats for Kids program 24 years ago with the morning Rotary Club,” Acarregui said. “We collect about 300 coats a year in the time we’ve done it.”
Over 24 years, that has translated to between 7,000 and 8,000 coats.
Acarregui said the coats are taken to Quality Dry Cleaners, where the business donates its services to clean the coats. He added that local fisherman Al Burch typically makes a monetary donation every year to purchase new coats.
“Anything we get, whether it's an adult or children’s coat, we clean and process to take to the Salvation Army so people can stay warm for the winter,” Acarregui said.
Coat drop-off locations include Safeway, the Kodiak Athletic Club, the U.S. Post Office on Mill Bay Road and Quality Dry Cleaners.
Donation sites are set up this week and will accept coats until the last week of December.
The coats are usually distributed as part of the Salvation Army Toy Drive, delivered to the villages or can be picked up at Quality Dry Cleaners.
“This is a very important program, and the community has been very supportive,” Acarregui said. “When people buy new jackets for their kids or have jackets at home they have outgrown, they donate them so others in the community and the villages have a warm coat.”
Acarregui started the program while he was the president of the morning Rotary Club and owned Quality Dry Cleaners.
“We wanted a fundraiser that was good for the community and over 24 years it has done very well and has been positive,” Acarregui said. “We get a lot of wonderful coats that someone wants other people to have.”
Acarregui said his recommendation for donations remains simple.
“My philosophy is that you want to give what you would want to take home,” Acarregui said. “Most of the time people are very good about giving coats that are excellent. I’ve seen people walk into one of the locations, take off their coat and put it in the box and go home.”
