In last week’s column, Part 2 of our seed starting series, we dove into containers and seed-starting mixes. To review, a starting (or growing medium) nurtures your seeds through two important stages: seed germination and raising seedlings.
The purpose of a seed germination (starting) mix is to provide support for the first part of a sprouted seed’s life. By support, I’m talking about a substrate for roots and moisture for continued growth. That’s pretty much it.
When the seedling develops its second set of leaves, also called true leaves, then it is potted up (transplanted) into a richer soil mix. From that point, it’s all about raising healthy seedlings to the point where they are transplanted outside. We’ll cover that process in a future column.
But today, let’s talk about when to sow and what to grow. Let’s say you want to grow kale. You do like kale, right?
Begin by referring to the back of the seed packet or look up “kale” in the seed catalog for “how to grow” information. Most resources will refer to the last spring frost date or frost-free date.
All this can be confusing because a region’s frost-free date is a moving target thanks to micro-climates, swings in weather patterns, and so on.
A frost date is the average date of the last light freeze in spring (or the first light freeze in fall). They are calculated by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. Kodiak’s last spring frost is listed at May 16, with the first fall frost on Sept. 26, giving us an official growing season of 132 days.
For kale, the seed packet I’m holding right now says, “Start seeds 4 to 6 weeks before your last frost date.”
While it’s good to know when to expect — and be prepared for — our last frost. In my 30-plus years of starting seedlings, Kodiak’s last frost of the winter has occurred (and this is not exact, mind you) anywhere from early April to early June. (Though I recall a fellow gardener on Afognak Island who experienced a frost in July).
Back to our kale. Rather than use the frost-free designation, I prefer to focus on when you plan to transplant seedlings outside.
Ditching the frost-free date system is possible because we know better. Kodiak gardeners are a resourceful lot, using high tunnels, short tunnels, greenhouses, frost covers and all manner of ways to stretch the growing season.
If your garden is set up to protect seedlings, it is possible to transplant kale seedlings, which are quite hardy, in the garden as early as April 1 — almost six weeks before the official frost-free date of May 16.
Enough of dates and precautions. Here are handy lists showing the number of weeks to sow vegetable, herb and flower seeds before you transplant them outside.
VEGETABLES
• 10 to 12 weeks: celery, leek, globe artichoke
• 8 to 12 weeks: onion (bulb), green onion
• 6 to 8 weeks: tomatoes (greenhouse only)
• 4 to 6 weeks: Swiss chard, mesclun (salad) mixes, lettuce, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, kale, mustard greens. Cucumbers, zucchini, peppers (may be different if growing in a hoophouse or greenhouse).
FLOWERS
• 20 weeks: fuchsia, sweet peas
• 12 to 14 weeks: pansies, lobelia, coleus, impatiens
• 8 to 12 weeks: snapdragons, alyssum
• 6 to 8 weeks: calendula, daisy, nemesia, sweet alyssum, petunia, ageratum
• 4 to 6 weeks: African daisy, marigolds, godetia, nasturtium
HERBS
• 12 to 14 weeks: chives, oregano, mint, yarrow, parsley
• 8 to 12 weeks: thyme, chamomile (German), feverfew, valerian, catnip
• 6 to 8 weeks: dill, chervil, coriander, lemon balm, sage, arugula (garden rocket), savory
Referring to the lists above, plants that respond well to being transplanting outside are generally improved by the process. Other plants, because of their fleshy roots or their special sensitivity should not be transplanted. Let’s look at some examples.
GROW SEEDLINGS OR SOW DIRECTLY?
• Sow seeds direct in the soil: beans, peas, beets, radishes, carrots, spinach, turnips, rutabagas, corn and poppies.
• Sow direct or grow as seedlings: Swiss chard, lettuce, mustard greens (grown as a mix for salads), nasturtiums, cress, peas and beans (if you’re careful).
• Grow seedlings for transplanting: collards, kale (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, etc.), oregano, thyme, cilantro, basil, calendula, tomatoes, peppers, leeks, onions, celery, squash, parsley, chives, cucumbers and beans.
That’s it for now, unless of course, you have a question. If so, drop me a note to mygarden@alaska.net. Meanwhile, trust the seed-starting process. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.