City League Basketball
Feb. 28
Family Pride 65, AG Destroyers 61
Family Pride (65) — Donovan Vinberg 24, Elmar Barroga 17, Mason Mullen 16, Jairom Barnett 4, Jet Vinberg 2, Steven Knowles 2.
AG Destroyers (61) — Juwan Abad 21, Jemuel Mangalus 17, Daryl Villanueva 10, RJ Recustodio 8, Lito Latonio 3, Chad Pascua 2.
F/V Emily Rose 71, Ohana 69
F/V Emily Rose (71) — Cameron Carleton 23, Andy Schroder 20, Brian Blondin 18, Corey Gronn 10.
Ohana (69) — Randy Diocares 20, Chris Nocon 17, Paul Kewan 15, Randy Dela Cruz 13, Alfie Agmata 4.
