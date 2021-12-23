I hate to be bitter days before Christmas, but Tuesday’s football game between the Seahawks and Rams turned me into a grinch.
The NFL is rigged!
There I said it, and I’m sure some of you feel the same way.
Case No. 1. The league shifted the game from Sunday to Tuesday because the Rams had close to 30 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was one of three games that were moved because of the recent COVID outbreak in the NFL.
The extra days gave the playoff-bound Rams time to get healthy, while Seattle — clinging to playoff hopes — was dinged for the Rams’ misfortunes. With star players back, Los Angeles won 20-10, which insured Seattle’s first losing season since 2011.
Case No. 2. The officiating of Tuesday’s game was horrendous and benefited the Rams.
The officiating crew missed a pass interference that would have extended a Seahawks’ drive late in the fourth quarter in a 17-10 game at the time.
To make matters worse, after the player, intended receiver DeeJay Dallas booted the ball in frustration of the non-call and was flagged 15 yards.
A Seattle defender drew a flag early for barely touching Cooper Kupp.
On a side note, Kupp, a product of Eastern Washington University, has been fantastic this season. He will be winning a lot of fantasy owners a championship.
I’m primarily bitter because I haven’t had to endure a losing season by the Seahawks in a decade. As a fan of the Mariners, I should be used to losing.
A trip to the dentist on Wednesday added to my grumpiness.
On Sunday, I cracked my tooth eating a salad. It must have been the bacon bits.
For the next two days, I could only eat on the right side of my mouth.
I Discovered on Wednesday, the tooth was more than cracked. It wasn’t salvageable.
Merry Christmas to me.
The doc numbed me up real good and yanked that sucker out. I didn’t feel a thing, only heard the tooth breaking away. The excellent hygenist commented I would be able to enjoy Christmas dinner now.
Besides having wisdom teeth removed as a youngster, this was the first time I have had a tooth extracted. I don’t recommend it.
Of course, I asked to save the tooth. I hope to find a present underneath my pillow when I wake up today.
Now, for NFL picks.
I crushed it last week, going 13-3. The only games I misfired on were Detroit’s surprising win over Arizona, Tampa’s shocking goose egg against New Orleans and the Seahawks.
I stand at 141-79 on the season (96.4 percentile in EPSN’s Pigskin Pick’Em game).
Let’s get to Week 16
San Fransisco (8-6) over Tenessee (9-5)
Green Bay (11-3) over Cleveland (7-7)
Arizona (10-4) over Indianapolis (8-6)
Atlanta (6-8) over Detroit (6-8)
Cincinnati (8-6) over Baltimore (8-6)
L.A. Rams (10-4) over Minnesota (7-7)
Buffalo (8-6) over New England (9-5)
N.Y. Jets (3-11) over Jacksonville (3-11)
Philadelphia (7-7) over N.Y. Giants (4-10)
Tampa Bay (10-4) over Carolina (5-9)
Seattle (5-9) over Chicago (4-10)
Kansas City (10-4) over Pittsburgh (7-6-1)
Las Vegas (7-7) over Denver (7-7)
Dallas (10-4) over Washington (6-8)
Miami (7-7) over New Orleans (7-7)
