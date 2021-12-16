During the baseball season, I don’t like to hear excuses from players on why they missed a grounder or why they struck out.
It happens. Flush it and move on. Learn from your mistakes.
I hope none of the youth I coach read this column because I’m using an excuse for why I don’t have time to pen 600 words for you.
I’m swamped with work.
Before you feel bad, don’t. I still made time to bowl, walk the pups and play with Yoshi.
With prep basketball and state wrestling previews to write, a paper to design, two special sections to layout and a goodbye luncheon for KDM reporter Jack Barnwell, I simply ran out of time.
I will do better next week, I promise.
For those wondering, Barnwell took a reporter position at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, our sister paper. He will be missed for his thorough reporting on the Kodiak Island Borough School District and the Kodiak Island Borough.
With that said, let’s get to my NFL picks for Week 15. In Week 14, I sported a 10-4 week that bumped me up to 128-76 on the season.
Kansas City (9-4) over L.A. Chargers (8-5)
Las Vegas (6-7) over Cleveland (7-6)
Indianapolis (7-6) over New England (9-4)
Buffalo (7-6) over Carolina (5-8)
Miami (6-7) over N.Y. Jets (3-10)
Philadelphia (6-7) over Washington (6-7)
Arizona (10-3) over Detroit (1-11-1)
Dallas (9-4) over N.Y. Giants (4-9)
Pittsburgh (6-6-1) over Tennessee (9-4)
Houston (2-11) over Jacksonville (2-11)
Cincinnati (7-6) over Denver (7-6)
San Francisco (7-6) over Atlanta (6-7)
Green Bay (10-3) over Baltimore (8-5)
Seattle (5-8) over L.A. Rams (9-4)
Tampa Bay (10-3) over New Orleans (6-7)
Minnesota (6-7) over Chicago (4-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.