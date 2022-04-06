Wednesday, April 6
Softball: Kodiak vs. Homer at East Addition Park. Junior varsity, 2 p.m.; varsity, 4 and 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Softball: The Emerald Isle Invitational.
At Baranof Field — Kodiak vs. Colony, 10 a.m.; North Pole vs. Homer, noon; North Pole vs. Wasilla, 1:45 p.m.; Wasilla vs. Eagle River, 3:15 p.m.; Homer vs. Eagle River, 5 p.m.
At East Addition — Wasilla vs. Delta, noon; Eagle River vs. Delta, 1:45 p.m.; Colony vs. Homer, 3:15 p.m.; Kodiak vs. North Pole, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Softball: The Emerald Isle Invitational.
At Baranof Field — Homer vs. Delta, 10 a.m.; North Pole vs. Eagle River, noon; Delta vs. Colony, 2 p.m.; Colony vs. North Pole, 4 p.m.; Kodiak vs. Delta, 6 p.m.
At East Addition — Kodiak vs. Wasilla, noon; Kodiak vs. Eagle River, 2 p.m.; Wasilla vs. Homer, 4 p.m.; Eagle River vs. Colony, 6 p.m.
Track: Kodiak at the Big C Relays at The Dome in Anchorage.
Saturday, April 9
Softball: The Emerald Isle Invitational at Baranof Field and East Addition Park.
Track: Kodiak at the Big C Relays at The Dome in Anchorage.
