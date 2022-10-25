A pair of past Kodiak running stars competed in Saturday’s NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals meet at Chambers Creek Regional Park in Tacoma, Washington.
Senior Keith Osowski paced a solid Black Hills State University attack with a 58th finish. He covered the 8-kilometer course in 25 minutes, 13 seconds.
Black Hills placed ninth in a loaded 27-team field that featured 217 runners.
Next for Black Hills is the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 5 in Durango, Colorado.
In the 6K women’s race, University of Alaska Anchorage senior Arielle Himelbloom placed 168th with a time of 24:46.50. Himelboom was seventh for UAA, which placed 21st out of 29 teams.
On Nov. 5, UAA competes at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Billings, Montana.
Kodiak’s Carly Glover and Liberty University overwhelmed a pair of Division III teams last week in Pennsylvania.
Liberty, the four-time defending ACHA Division I national champions, blitzed Neumann University 11-0 and Chatham University 10-0.
Glover, a 5-foot-8 junior right wing, banged in two goals in Friday’s victory over Neumann. That upped her season total to four goals, with two assists in eight games.
Liberty (8-0) is off this week before hosting Miami University of Ohio (Nov. 4-5).
Sophomore defensive end Gideon Craig assisted on a tackle in Madonna University’s 52-23 loss to Taylor University Saturday in Upland, Indiana.
Craig has accumulated seven tackles — four solo — in nine games this season.
Madonna (0-9) hosts Concordia University (Michigan) on Saturday.
