With a dominant 800-meter run, Kodiak’s Micah Fields moved from fourth-place to runner-up in the Alaska Airlines Pentathlon at the Big C Relays over the weekend in Anchorage.
Fields won the 800 — the last event of the pentathlon — with a time of 2 minutes, 06.14 seconds, nearly 14 ticks faster than runner-up Ryan Shelden of Colony.
That performance pushed Fields from fourth to second with 3,105 points, ranking sixth all-time in school history.
Fields was third in the shot put (33 feet, 6.75 inches), fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.23), fifth in the 100 (12.42) and the high jump (5-0).
Six of Alaska’s most versatile athletes competed in the event — one of the highlights of the season-opening Big C Relays in The Dome. Wasilla’s Dylan Jeffus won with 3,356 points. Soldotna’s Dylan Dahlgren was third with 3,040 points.
Kodiak’s Jisselle Blanco was included in the girls’ pentathlon and finished fourth with 2,993 points, which only trails Halle Blair’s school record of 3,090, set in 2018.
Blanco, a sophomore, was third in the 300 hurdles (53.80), fourth in the 100 (14.06), fifth in the 800 (2:45.60), the shot put (22-2.75) and the high jump (4-2).
Soldotna’s Kaytlin McAnelley won the pentathlon with 3,298 points.
Senior Orion Harper won Kodiak’s only Big C Relay title with a shot put mark of 47-0. Harper — the Division I defending shot put champion — topped a field of 34 throwers and finished 1.5 inches in front of runner-up Eric Kolomeychuk of Wasilla.
Kodiak is hosting a community meet this week at Joe Floyd Track and Field. The 3,200-meter run is Thursday at 4 p.m., while the rest of the events begin Saturday at 1 p.m.
Big C Relays
Kodiak results
Boys
100-meter run — 36. Gian Saliva, 12.79; 48. Joshua Marquez, 13.15.
800 — 10. Bengt Anderson, 2:07.69; 15. Miles Grimes, 2:12.15.
3,200 — 16. Bengt Anderson, 11:02.33.
110 hurdles — 14. Matthew Macapugay, 19.53; 18. Max Jensen, 20.59.
400 relay — 14. Manual Silva, Matthew Macapugay, Joshua Marquez, Gian Saliva, 50.14.
Swedish relay (100-200-300-400) — 7. Manuel Silva, Max Jensen, Orion Harper, Aron Bautista), 2:29.16.
Short medley relay (200-200-400-800) — 12. Gian Saliva, Jacob Sarnowski, Max Jensen, Miles Grimes, 4:18.96.
Distance medley relay (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600) — 8. Nicholas Hecht, Jacob Sarnowski, Elias Litzow, Miles Grimes, 12:00.38.
Shot put — 1. Orion Harper, 47 feet, 0 inches; 15. Aron Bautista, 37-2.75.
Discus — 10. Orion Harper, 114-8; 15. Aron Bautista, 101-5.
High jump — 7. Manuel Silva, 5-2.
Long jump — 45. Manuel Silva, 12-11.25.
Pentathlon — 2. Micah Fields, 3,105.
Girls
100 — 14. Avie Arevalo, 14.08.
800 — 16. Abigail Harver, 2:40.77; 19. Aurora Lawson, 2:42.62.
3,200 — 12. Abigail Harver, 13:42.35; 13. Ayla Baker, 13:48.21.
100 hurdles — 10. Marielle Mangrobang, 19.28; 12. Sara Scott, 19.39.
400 relay — 9. Sara Scott, Payton Callahan, Ayla Baker, Abigail Harver, 4:52.80.
Short medley relay (100-100-200-400) — 14. Avie Arevalo, Serenity Bushell, Payton Callahan, Sara Scott, 2:17.64.
Short medley relay (200-200-400-800) — 12. Avie Arevalo, Payton Callahan, Aurora Lawson, Marielle Mangrobang, 5:20.12.
Distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600) — 9. Ayla Baker, Aurora Lawson, Naomi Griffin, Abigail Harver), 15:17.61.
Discus — 27. Serenity Bushell, 65-4.
Long jump — 15. Marielle Mangrobang, 13-2.
Pentathlon — 4. Jisselle Blanco, 2,993.
