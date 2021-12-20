With a first-year program, every game brings a learning experience.
The Kodiak High School hockey players learned about an unwritten rule in Friday’s 10-0 Railbelt Conference defeat to Kenai — don’t check girls.
In the third period of an already physical contest, a Kodiak player slammed a Kenai skater high into the boards near the Bears’ bench. That player happened to be a girl — Division II hockey in Alaska is co-ed.
Her teammates came to her defense, and a fight ensued.
After officials spent 10 minutes sorting out, 29 penalty minutes were accessed and a Kodiak skater was disqualified for leaving the bench. There were 19 penalties called for 63 minutes in the game.
“Last night was disappointing for many reasons. Not so much the score, but things got out of control. We will work on that. It is a physical and emotional game,” Kodiak coach John Glover said.
“The primary reason that turned into a scuffle is that it happened to be a girl. Although they are no different as players, and they can be checked as hard as anybody else, it is sort of an unwritten rule that you don’t play them quite as hard.”
The Kodiak player who left the bench was suspended from Saturday’s 9-2 Kenai win. Glover said three Kenai players left their bench but were not ejected from the game.
Kenai coach Scott Shelden also said checking girls is an unwritten rule and that his players were defending a teammate. His team was leading 6-0 when the incident occurred.
“I like the coach (Glover), and hopefully, he is correcting that,” Shelden said. “There is no fighting in high school hockey.”
Logan Mese scored three goals and Jacob Begich added two goals for Kenai, which blew the game open with a five-goal third period.
In its first year of high school hockey, Kodiak dropped to 0-8 in the Railbelt Conference, 0-8 overall. Kenai improved to 5-1-1 in conference, 9-6-1 overall.
In his third year as coach, Shelden couldn’t be more thrilled with Kodiak joining the conference.
“It is super exciting for other communities to give young men and women an opportunity to play this great game,” he said.
Kodiak’s first year certainly has been filled with growing pains. The Bears have been outscored 55-10, with the closest game being a 4-3 loss to Soldotna.
“It would be foolish to think having never played comp hockey or high school hockey, and to dive into this and compete at a high level,” Glover said. “People need to understand that … kids have never been exposed to this. It is a process.”
Saturday’s game was cleaner, with Kodiak picking up no penalties. Kenai was whistled for seven penalties totaling 22 minutes. The Bears offense even showed signs of life as Gavin Baxter punched in a pair of goals — the first at the 39.5-second mark of the second period and the last with 5:45 left in the game.
Kodiak also fired off 20 shots in Saturday’s game compared to only 12 in Friday’s game. Kenai peppered Kodiak’s goalie with 50 shots on Friday and only 33 on Saturday.
“It was better all around. We want to take the good and carry some momentum into January,” Glover said. “We have so much work to do, obviously.”
Daniel Shelden scored Kenai’s first two goals and ended with four goals. Kenai led 4-0 after the first and 7-1 after the second.
Kodiak was skating short-handed this weekend as starters Colin McCarthy and Hannah McCarthy were in Anchorage trying out for a select hockey team.
“Some kids had to step up,” Glover said. “There were kids in this game (Saturday) that had never dressed for a single varsity game.”
Kodiak is idle until Jan. 14 and 15, when it hosts Houston.
