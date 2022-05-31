The Homer Mariners did it again.
For the fourth straight time, Homer defeated Kodiak in the Northern Lights Conference tournament softball championship game. The second-seeded Mariners plated eight runs in the opening frame to set the tone for a 14-2 five-inning victory Saturday in Soldotna.
Don’t worry. Kodiak (24-10) is headed to Thursday’s Division II state tournament as the conference runner-up for the fourth consecutive season. They just wanted to go to Fairbanks as NLC champs. Homer, though, has been a thorn in Kodiak’s side.
“Each team — as you hope — gets better as the season goes on. I still believe in my heart that we are a better team than them,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said.
“We will face them in a few days at the state tournament, and I fully expect for the girls to rebound and play their hearts out and to be the fighters and the competitors that we have been all year.”
The top-seeded Bears cruised through the NLC regular season with a 10-0 record that included beating the Mariners 20-12 and 15-0 in April. This was the third straight season Kodiak was perfect entering the NLC tournament.
Homer beat Kodiak twice on Saturday. The Mariners sent the Bears to the consolation bracket with a 7-2 victory. Then, Kodiak rallied to knock off Palmer 15-3 to clinch a spot at the state tournament and a rematch with Homer.
It was all Homer in the rematch. Zoe Adkins twirled a complete-game seven hitter. She struck out five and allowed only two runs. Alison Narog tripled and scored in the second, while Kate Holland singled and scored in the third.
“Their pitcher really stepped up,” Bolen said. “I really admire that girl’s play. We just did not have an answer for her pitching.”
Meanwhile, the Mariners’ offense had 10 hits off Kodiak pitchers Danica Howell and Shanoah Spear.
Kodiak slugged its way past Palmer in the state-clinching victory, with eight of its 12 hits going for extra bases. Triples went to Ashlyn Bolen, Spear, Anastasia Solomon and Alison Narog. Doubles went to Carlie Lee (two), Narog and Spear.
Spear pitched four innings, fanning four and allowing only five hits.
“It is a huge accomplishment and a testament to where this program is going,” Bolen said on getting back to state. “Back in 2018, Kodiak didn’t know how to compete, and all I did was bring structure and discipline to the girls, and good things happened.”
On Friday, took out Soldotna 13-3 behind a four-hit day from Bolen and a masterful pitching performance from Spear, top-seeded Kodiak rolled past Soldotna 13-3 in a semifinal game at the Northern Lights Conference Championships Friday in Soldotna.
Bolen — Kodiak’s junior leadoff hitter — couldn’t miss. She legged out two doubles and a pair of singles, scored three runs and drove in two. Have a day.
Spear fanned eight in the five-inning complete game. The sophomore right-hander worked around eight hits and avoided significant trouble in the third when she induced a groundout to leave the bases loaded after the Stars punched in two runs to cut Kodiak’s lead to 8-3.
Carlie Lee had two singles and drove in two, Kate Holland tripled and Alison Narog and Kariona Harford picked up singles.
Kodiak plated six in the first inning that paved the way for its third victory over Soldotna in seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.