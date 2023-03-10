Moral victories are not what a team is looking for at this point in the basketball season. But Thursday’s 66-38 loss to Colony in the opening round of the Northern Lights Conference Championships showed the growth the Kodiak girls have made in the past year.
Look no further than the score.
A year ago, Kodiak opened the NLC tournament with a 48-point loss to Colony. Earlier this season, the Bears fell to the Knights by 43 and 30 points. The gap shrunk to 28 points on Thursday, and the hustle of the girls kept the capacity crowd at Kodiak High School entertained from buzzer to buzzer.
“I think we played them better this time,” Kodiak second-year coach Monica Claridge said. “There is still lots of room for improvement, but we were better than when we played them last time.”
The loss sends sixth-seeded Kodiak (4-14) to a consolation game against fifth-seeded Palmer at 11:45 a.m. today. The winner advances to Saturday’s fourth-place game at 3:15 p.m. The loser’s season ends.
The Bears and the Moose split two regular-season games and both finished with 1-9 conference records. Palmer won the coin flip for the fifth seed and ended up dropping a 37-33 decision to No. 4 Soldotna on Thursday.
Freshman Mizzy Arbues was a big reason why Kodiak scored the most points against Colony since the 2014-15 team hung 40 on the Knights. The 5-foot-3 guard caught fire in the second half, scoring all of her 15 points in the final 16 minutes. Her offensive outburst included three 3-pointers, which helped her eclipse double-digits for the first time in her promising career.
“You could just see it in her eyes and her body. She was like, ‘I am a scorer. I am a baller,”” Claridge said. “She stepped up.”
And she did it in front of a home crowd taking in an NLC tournament game for the first time since 2017.
“It was loud. It was intense. The crowd was cheering,” Claridge said. “It was a fun basketball experience to be a part of.”
Third-seeded Colony (17-6) slides into a semifinal battle against No. 2 Wasilla at 6:45 p.m. today. The winner clinches a spot in Saturday’s championship game and a spot at the 4A state tournament. The Warriors (21-3) took two out of three from the Knights during the regular season.
Colony got 25 points from Hallie Clark and 14 points from Lalaine Suaava in Thursday’s win — the Knights’ third victory on The Rock this season.
The Knights led 19-8 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime. Kodiak was only outscored by six points in the second half.
Jisselle Blanco chipped in seven points, while Avie Arevalo and Kate Holland added six points.
SOLDOTNA 37, MOOSE 33
Katelyn Morrison hit the go-ahead bucket with under a minute remaining to lift Soldotna to a four-point victory over Palmer.
The Stars rallied from a 15-6 first-quarter deficit to advance to today’s semifinal against top-seeded ACS at 3:15 p.m.
Josie Sheridan paced Soldotna with 11 points. Theresa Arreola’s 13 points led Palmer.
KNIGHTS 66, BEARS 38
Colony 19 15 18 4 — 66
Kodiak 8 4 12 14 — 38
Colony (66) — McMahon 0 0-0 0, Em. Hopkins 3 0-0 6, Alley 0 0-0 0, Settle 0 2-2 2, Ainsworth 3 0-0 8, Clark 10 2-2 25, El. Hopkins 1 0-0 2, Wagonner 4 1-1 9, Suaava 5 4-4 14. Totals: 26 9-9 66.
Kodiak (38) — Arevalo 3 0-2 6, Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Blanco 3 1-1 7, Holland 2 0-0 6, Nero 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 1 0-0 2, Bushell 0 0-0 0, Arbues 3 2-5 15. Totals: 15 3-8 38.
3-point goals: Colony 5 (Clark 3, Ainsworth 2); Kodiak 5 (Arbues 3, Holland 2). Fouls: Colony 14, Kodiak 10. Fouled out: None.
STARS 37, MOOSE 33
Palmer 15 3 6 9 — 33
Soldotna 6 8 10 13 — 37
Palmer (33) — Huckabay 1 0-0 2, Lane 0 0-2 0, Arreola 5 2-3 13, Belk 0 0-0 0, Christiansen 4 0-0 8, Hephner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 4 1-2 10, Downey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-7 33.
Soldotna (37) — Sedivy 0 0-0 0, Burns 2 0-0 5, Morrison 3 0-0 6, Inman 1 2-4 4, McAnnelly 2 1-2 5, Lemon 2 2-7 6, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Sheridan 2 7-9 11. Totals: 12 12-24 37.
3-point goals: Palmer 2 (Arreola, Pettit); Soldotna 1 (Burns). Fouls: Palmer 19, Soldotna 13. Fouled out: Lane.
SCOREBOARD
Thursday
Colony 66, Kodiak 38
Soldotna 37, Palmer 33
Friday
Consolation
Kodiak vs. Palmer, 11:45 a.m.
Semifinals
ACS vs. Soldotna, 3:15 p.m.
Wasilla vs. Colony, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game, 11:45 a.m.
Fourth-place game, 3:15 p.m.
Championship game, 6:45 p.m.
