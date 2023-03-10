Basketball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Lakeisha Sanchez (4) reaches for the ball during a Northern Lights Conference Championships basketball game against Colony Thursday at Kodiak High School. 

Moral victories are not what a team is looking for at this point in the basketball season. But Thursday’s 66-38 loss to Colony in the opening round of the Northern Lights Conference Championships showed the growth the Kodiak girls have made in the past year. 

Look no further than the score. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.