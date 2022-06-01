As if Keith Osowski’s senior track and field season at Black Hills State University wasn’t already spectacular enough, it just got better.
The Kodiak product earned NCAA Division II All-American honors by finishing fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the outdoor track and field championships over the weekend in Allendale, Michigan.
He reset his school record twice, going 8 minutes, 49.62 seconds in prelims and 8:48.42 in the finals.
“It’s been a dream for a while,” Osowski wrote in a text message. “It couldn’t have gone any better, in my opinion, and getting fourth in that field is such an honor.”
Osowski never dropped below sixth place and kept pace with runner-up Clement Duigou of Adams State (8:42.83) and third-place Jake Mitchem of Colorado Mines (8:45.10). Northwest Missouri’s Reece Smith won in 8:33.64.
In April, Osowski first broke the school record with a time of 8:50.63. The previous school record of 8:50.63 was set in 2016 by Kenai High’s Jonah Theisen.
Osowski’s 8:48.42 the eighth-quickest turned by an Alaskan runner, just one spot behind his high school coach Marcus Dunbar.
Osowski was the highest finisher for the Yellow Jackets. Seward’s Ruby Lindquist was 15th in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 10:42.02.
Osowski’s college career isn’t done. Having already graduated with a degree in chemistry and biology, he will return to pursue a master’s degree and run cross country and indoor track — two sports he still has eligibility in.
“I get to hold onto the dream a couple seasons longer,” he wrote.
