WINNERS
Boys
Team — 1. Cook Inlet Conference 168; 2. South Central 123; 3. North/South East 87
100-meter run — Jason Lorig, 11.12 seconds
200 — Brian Morris, 22.80
400 — Anders Larsen, 50.37
800 — Lance Seneff, 2:00.41
1,600 — Robbie Annett, 4:20.95
3,200 — David Sliwinski, 9:31.31
110 hurdles — Alan Szewcyzk Jr., 15.69
300 hurdles — Alan Szewcyzk Jr., 40.90
400 relay — Cook Inlet Conference (A’Lante Owens-Player, Alan Szewcyzk Jr., Cody Tirpack, Brian Morris), 44.01
800 relay — South Central (Lukyan Dax, Timothy Grisso, Jeriel Roble, Eric Kolomeychuyk), 1:32.62
1,600 relay — Cook Inlet Conference (Cody Tirpack, Ethan Stiller, Holten Reid, Anders Larsen), 3:31.53
3,200 relay — South Central (Elias Litzow, Robbie Annett, Lance Seneff, Gregory Fallon), 8:30.85
Shot put — Sone Falealo, 44-1.75
Discus — Ethan McNulty, 135-8
High jump — Deshawn Campbell, 5-8
Long jump — Anders Larsen, 21-11.25
Triple jump — Anders Larsen, 42-6.5
Girls
Team — 1. Cook Inlet Conference 147; 2. South Central 145; 3. North/South East 88
100 — Olyvia Mamae, 12.72
200 — Olyvia Mamae, 26.54
400 — Alliyah Fields, 1:00.42
800 — Clare Mullin, 2:21.46
1,600 — Clare Mullin, 5:08.54
3,200 — Campbell Peterson, 11:10.83
100 hurdles — Olyvia Mamae, 15.66
300 hurdles — Gracie Miotke, 47.52
400 relay — Cook Inlet Conference (Tamiyah Moses, Sarah Dittman, Magdalena Frydrychova, Olyvia Mamae, 50.39
800 relay — Cook Inlet Conference (Kyna Cornils, Tamiyah Moses, Sarah Dittman, Ada Burrup), 1:50.94
1,600 relay — Cook Inlet Conference (Addison Capozzi, Ellie Zock, Alliyah Fields, Maya Tirpack), 4:14.92
3,200 relay — Cook Inlet Conference (Campbell Peterson, Ellie Zock, Alliyah Fields, Addison Capozzi), 9:56.54
Shot put — Jieaya Siatini, 35-9.25
Discus — Emma Beck, 126-9
High jump — Avery Johnson, 5-0
Long jump — Mya Campbell, 16-6.5
Triple jump — Makaylen King, 34-0.
KODIAK RESULTS
Boys
100 — 7. Manny Silva, 11.75
200 — 8. Gian Saliva, 25.08
400 — 10. Miles Grimes, 54.20’ 14. Gabriel Koehler, 55.29
800 — 9. Bengt Anderson, 2:05.32; 10. Elias Litzow, 2:05.44; 12. Gabriel Koehler, 2:08.65
1,600 — 10. Miles Grimes, 4:40.66; 12. Elias Litzow, 4:41.64; 15. Bengt Anderson, 4:53.26; 16. Simon Grimes, 5:03.09; 17. Henry Pysher, 5:56.48
3,200 — 9. Elias Litzow, 10:25.17; 10. Henry Pysher, 12:37.49
110 hurdles — 4. Manny Silva, 16.27
300 hurdles — 4. Manny Silva, 42.77
Shot put — 4. Kent Maramba, 41-4.75; 5. Tino Timu, 41-0.25.
Discus — 6. Kent Maramba, 107-2; 7. Tino Timu, 103-3
Long jump — 7. Manny Silva, 18-6
Girls
100 hurdles — 4. Jisselle Blanco, 17.10
300 hurdles — 5. Jisselle Blanco, 49.80
Triple jump — 2. Jisselle Blanco, 33-6
