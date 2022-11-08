Two former Kodiak High School running stars competed in cross country conference championship meets on Saturday. 

Black Hills State University senior Keith Osowski was in Durango, Colorado, at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships, while University of Alaska Anchorage senior Arielle Himelbloom was in Monmouth, Oregon, at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. 

