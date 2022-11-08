Two former Kodiak High School running stars competed in cross country conference championship meets on Saturday.
Black Hills State University senior Keith Osowski was in Durango, Colorado, at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships, while University of Alaska Anchorage senior Arielle Himelbloom was in Monmouth, Oregon, at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships.
Himelbloom carved out a 71st-place finish with a 6-kilometer time of 25 minutes, 16.3 seconds. The Kodiak grad was 56th a year ago in her debut race at the GNAC Championships.
West Valley graduate Kendall Kramer, a junior at Alaska Fairbanks, captured the overall title with a time of 20:37. UAA women placed seventh out of 10 teams with 163 points.
Osowski logged an 88th-place showing with an 8K time of 28:02.1. This was the first time the past Kodiak state champion failed to finish in the top 50 at the RMAC Championships. Osowski was 38th in 2021, 44th in 2020 and 40th in 2019.
Black Hills finished 11th out of 15 teams with 268 points.
Osowski and Himelbloom will be back on the course on Nov. 19. Osowski will be at the NCAA South Central Regionals in Denver, Colorado, and Himelbloom will be at the NCAA West Region Championships in Billings, Montana.
Carly Glover and Liberty University picked up a pair of wins over Miami University (Ohio) over the weekend to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Liberty took the opener 12-1 and concluded the sweep with a 1-0 victory. The closest margin of victory this season could be blamed on a power outage that delayed the start of the game for an hour and knocked out two of the three air compressors in LaHaye Ice Center in Lynchburg, Virginia. That made for less-than-ideal skating conditions.
“The ice did feel a little off, but we battled through the adversity and pulled it off,” freshman goalie Alex Keith told the school’s athletic website. “I’m glad we got to play today (after) we were told it was going to be a canceled game today.”
Glover, a 5-foot-8 junior right wing, has four goals and two assists in her second season for Liberty.
The Lady Flames play at Adrian College (Michigan) Friday and Saturday in a rematch of their 2018 national championship triumph, the first of their four in a row.
Sevens were wild for Northern Michigan University freshman Ian Rocheleau in a pair of meets against Wayne State and Findlay University in Detroit, Michigan.
Rocheleau was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (54.95) and in the 200 backstroke (2:00.09), while also placing being on the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.37) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.44) teams that placed seventh.
He also was 8th in the 50 backstroke (25.58), and was on the 400 medley relay (3:33.42) that placed fifth and on the 200 medley relay (1:39.03) that was ninth.
Rocheleau is off until Dec. 1, when Northern Michigan is at the Calvin College Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
If Josh Nummer’s match at Arizona State University’s Maroon and Gold Intrasquad Scrimmage indicates how his season will go, he should plan for many wins.
Nummer, a redshirt sophomore, used three takedowns to defeat teammate Rene Fragoso, 10-2, in a 174-pound bout.
Nummer returns after winning six matches and going 2-2 at the 2022 Pac-12 championships.
Arizona State opens up the season Nov. 12 at Rutgers.
Kodiak’s Jackson Krug started his college hoops career with three games at the San Jose City Tip-Off over the weekend in San Jose, California.
Krug, a 6-foot-6 freshman wing at Lassen College, scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in the three games.
The two-time Northern Lights Conference first-teamer was 3 for 5 from the field, draining a pair of 3-pointers.
Lassen lost all three games, falling to San Jose (99-83), Monterey Peninsula (72-63) and San Mateo (76-57).
As a senior, Krug led Kodiak with 13.6 points per game and helped the Bears win the NLC title and finish seventh at the Division I state tournament.
