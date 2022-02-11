The Cincinnati Bengals’ last trip to the Super Bowl was in 1988.
George Michael’s song “Faith” topped Billboard Magazine’s Top Hot 100 songs list, Michael Jordan was 24 and just finished his fourth season in the NBA and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” was the highest grossing movie.
Kodiak’s Kevin Cornett was 10 and living in Oregon with his parents. He watched the Super Bowl with his father, a Dallas Cowboys fan.
At the time, Oregon’s only professional franchise was the Portland Trailblazers — since then, the Beaver State has added the Portland Timbers of the MLS. With no home state NFL team to follow, Cornett picked the Bengals — a squad located over 2,000 miles away from his Northwest home. He had never visited Ohio. He locked onto the Bengals because they were winning in 1988.
With Boomer Esiason, Ickey Woods, Eddie Brown and Anthony Munoz, Cincy went 12-4 during the regular season and beat Seattle (21-13) and Buffalo (21-10) to reach its first Super Bowl. The Sam Wyche-coached Bengals lost to the Joe Montana-led 49ers 20-16.
“They were the hot team by the time I started watching football,” Cornett said. “They had some big personalities back in the day.”
Even though he was only a decade old, he remembers the 1988 Super Bowl a lot. Behind three James Breech field goals and a 93-yard kickoff return from Stanford Jennings, Cincinnatti clung to a 16-13 fourth-quarter lead. The Bengals were ready to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time until John Taylor’s 10-yard pass from Montana with 34 seconds left lifted the 49ers to victory.
Crushing.
“Montana drove them right down the field. He made it look easy,” Cornett said.
Since then it’s been rough to be a fan of the Bengals — eight trips to the playoffs and 11 seasons with four wins or less.
Cornett stuck by them, even through the two-win seasons of 2002 and 2019, even though his wife is a Chargers fan and even when he moved to Kodiak.
“It has been brutal because I have a lot of friends who are Steelers and Ravens fans,” Cornett said. “It’s weird. They have been so weak for so long. Carson Palmer gave them a glimpse of hope, but for the most part, my 30 years of watching them have been bad.”
Now it feels like he is living in a dream — probably the same way everyone in Who Dey Nation feeling. Pinch him now.
“They were pretty strong early. I thought maybe they could pull off a wild card,” Cornett said.
After getting by the Raiders, Bengals and Chiefs, second-year quarterback Joe Burrow has the Bengals on the verge of franchise history. All he has to do is get past the L.A. Rams, who are playing in their stadium.
“He does not get rattled at all,” Cornett said.
Another Kodiak resident — former Kodiak Island Borough School District assistant superintendent Marilyn Davidson — has a connection to Burrow. She attended the same high school — Athens High School in Ohio — that Burrow did. Only years before the Heisman Trophy winner did.
Davidson had not watched an entire football game in decades until the AFC Championship game. On Sunday, she will be watching her first Super Bowl because of Burrow.
“I first heard of Joe when he was with LSU, and all my homies started telling me how wonderful he was,” Davidson wrote in an email to the Daily Mirror.
“Then he won the Heisman and after that over $1.5 million has flowed into the food banks of Athens County, Ohio, because he, during his comments said that a lot of kids went home hungry in Athens County, and he was just a ‘kid from Athens,’ and he was there for all of them. What a guy!
“I’ve been reading lots of things on Facebook from his former coaches and reporters in Athens, and he’s an impressive young man. And to top it off, his mom is an elementary school principal in Athens!!”
The Bengals are four-point underdogs but don’t tell that to Cornett, who listed running back Corey Dillon as his all-time favorite player.
“They (Rams) are pretty strong on the defensive line, and Cincinnati is pretty weak on the offensive line. That’s trouble,” Cornett said. “The thing about Burrow is he is so accurate on those short passes. If they can get the quick passing game going, I think they have a chance.”
Cornett will be repping a Rudi Johnson Bengals jersey — he wore that for the upset over the Chiefs — when the game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on NBC. He will be watching at home.
“That way, when I cry nobody will see my tears,” he said. “Either tears of joy or tears of sadness.”
SUPER BOWL PICK
How can I devote an entire column to the Bengals and not go with them? I can’t. They might not have more talent than the Rams, but they have Burrow, who has not lost a playoff game since high school. High school!
On top of that, as a fan of Seattle, I can’t root for another team from the NFC West.
My prediction: Bengals 28, Rams 27.
Cornett’s prediction: Bengals 24, Rams 21.
