Carly Glover and the Liberty University women’s hockey team closed out the regular season with a two-game sweep of Adrian College over the weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The two victories — 8-3 and 7-1 — upped Liberty’s winning streak to 35 games and pushed its season record to 20-0.
The Flames now aim for their third-straight Women’s Midwest College Hockey Tournament title. The three-day tournament begins Friday in St. Louis.
“The biggest thing is not letting it get to our heads, staying focused and keeping our foot on the gas and not letting up at all,” forward Vanessa DeMerchant said. “There’s a lot of teams that could come out and give us a good battle, and we need to be prepared for that, especially when you get into the postseason because that’s where everyone’s bringing their best hockey.”
Glover, a product of Kodiak High School, netted a pair of goals against Adrian, the third-ranked ACHA Division I team. The sophomore forward has tallied 15 goals in her first season with Liberty.
