Nearly two months after starting the season and seven straight away games, Kodiak High School’s hockey team finally skated at home.
Juneau spoiled the homecoming.
The Crimson Bears picked up a pair of Railbelt Conference victories at the Baranof Park ice rink, taking Friday’s game 9-1 and Saturday’s finale 6-1.
“It is good for the kids to have some support, finally,” Kodiak assistant coach Josh McCarthy said. “Going on the away games, you have the other crowd cheering for the other team as loud as possible. It was nice to play in front of people who support us.”
Saturday’s crowd was treated to early fireworks when freshman John Paul Pogson punched in a rebound goal just nine seconds into the game.
The fastest goal in program history gave Kodiak its first Railbelt Conference lead of the season.
“We haven’t scored a ton of goals this season, so having one that early in a home game was pretty awesome for the kids,” McCarthy said. “Everybody was pretty excited.”
Kodiak held the lead until Caden Johns punched in the equalizer with 4:20 remaining in the first. Juneau took the lead for good nearly two minutes later on a Bailey Hanson goal.
The Bears’ defense — led by freshman goalie Simon Lonheim — locked the Crimson Bears down after that. Lonheim recorded 16 saves in the second period, which led to a goose egg on the scoreboard.
Through two periods, Lonheim made 36 of 38 saves as Kodiak trailed only 2-1, a night after being down 8-1 heading into the third period.
“We made some adjustments based off of the efforts last night and shortened our bench a little bit,” McCarthy said. “We also saw what they (Juneau) brought last night and tried to adjust to their game plan.”
Even though Juneau struck for four goals in the third period to break the game open, McCarthy said it was Kodiak’s best game of the season.
The Bears dropped to 0-6 in the tough Railbelt Conference, 0-9 overall.
“The kids came out hungry and wanted to prove that they could do it,” McCarthy said. “We are such a young team still that when the mistakes compound, we can’t seem to find a way to get over that hurdle.”
In Friday’s opener, Noah Schrof’s goal with 6:34 remaining in the game broke up the shutout by Juneau’s goalie Caleb Fried, who saved 24 of 25 shots.
Juneau’s Karter Kowasse tallied a hat trick, while Johns added a pair of goals.
Aiden Johnson started in goal for Kodiak and saved 16 of 20 shots in the first period. Chris Newbill finished the game, blocking 14 of 19 shots.
Kodiak has four more home games to finish the regular season. The Bears host Delta (Jan. 13-14) and Palmer (Jan. 27-28). An alumni game is scheduled for Dec. 23.
“We are just going to try to work on our little things,” McCarthy said.
