City League
Basketball
Nov. 8
Silver Bay Seafood 50, Splash Squad 34
Silver Bay Seafood (50) — Wayne Thomas 12, Aldrin Amoranto 10, Arnold Obillo 8, Ulysses Ray 6, Ernest Borromed 5, Elpiblo Valdez 5, Arnaldo Sendayiego 2, Benny Fangonilo 2
Splash Squad (34) — Devin Abernathy 13, Andrew Chevalier 9, Luke Milyard 4, Kyler Morales 2, Ashley Hiner 2, Isaiah Panthin 2, Steven Friend 2.
Squid Game 61,
St. Herman’s 56
Squid Game (61) — Kobe Mendones 15, Elmar Barroga 13, Kerri Zelenak 13, Rica Gongora 11, Krystel Pascua 6, Marilia Moura 3
St. Herman’s (56) — Brandon Pavilla 24, David Fischer 15, Bobby Seven 11, Cassian Fischer 6.
