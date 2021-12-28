Activity directors really do it all. Just ask Debbie Rohrer.
Not only is Rohrer organizing the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament, but she is also coaching in it.
On Sunday, Kodiak’s versatile AD found out that she would be making her varsity basketball coaching debut on Monday night.
Kodiak’s co-head coaches, Taylor Masteron and Monica Claridge, are both off-island this week. A longtime piece to the program, Kathryn Symmes was going to fill in, but her flight back to The Rock on Sunday was canceled due to inclement weather in Anchorage.
The show must go on, so in stepped Rohrer.
Kodiak opened the first Floyd tournament since 2019 with a 45-28 loss to Soldotna. The game also counted in the Northern Lights Conference standings.
“This makes me miss coaching,” Rohrer said, a longtime Kodiak softball coach that helped lead the Bears to the 2008 small-school state championship.
Rohrer said she led a few practices last week, making it easier for her to lead Kodiak on Monday.
“They at least knew me,” Rohrer said. “I told the girls they need to be patient with me because I’m trying to get everything else done, too. They have done everything I have asked.”
That includes playing hard for the entire 32 minutes.
Despite being down 25-8 at halftime, Kodiak didn’t fold. They kept at it and cut the deficit to 14 in the fourth quarter.
“I appreciated the fact that it didn’t matter what the numbers were on the scoreboard. They gave it 100 percent the entire time. It is hard to ask for more than that,” Rohrer said.
The pace picked up for Kodiak in the second half, courtesy of junior Avie Arevalo, who sparked Kodiak by scoring 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half.
The 4-foot-11 guard lived at the free-throw line, going 5 for 13.
“She did an amazing job driving to the hole,” Rohrer said. “She made some tough efforts, and that is a challenging shot when you are 4-11 and the others are at least 5-7, 5-8.”
Ryhs Cannava scored a game-high 17 points to push Soldotna into today’s winners’ bracket game against North Pole at 6 p.m. Tanner Imman added 12 points.
Kodiak (1-3) plays Bethel in a consolation game at 9 a.m. today. The winner advances to a 2 p.m. contest, while the loser will play for fourth place on Wednesday.
NORTH POLE 45, NIKISKI 13
Alicia Guzman led a trio of North Pole players in double-figures with 15 points. Tiahna Guzman added 11 points and Nevaeh Robinson chipped in 10 points.
Destiny Langston paced Nikiski with four points.
NORTH POLE 57, BETHEL 36
Tiahna Guzman dropped a game-high 17 points to lead North Pole past Bethel in the tournament’s first game.
Alicia Guzman added 16 points.
Ava Lieb scored 13 for Bethel, while Bryn Garrison added 10 points.
Tuesday's schedule
Kodiak vs. Bethel, 9 a.m.
Nikiski vs. Bethel-Kodiak winner, 2 p.m.
Soldotna vs. North Pole, 6 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.