Kodiak and Barrow played a rare Sunday afternoon football game near the Arctic Ocean.
Why was the game moved to Sunday? Fog on the island kept Kodiak from leaving The Rock on Friday.
Kodiak eventually departed for Barrow Saturday morning, which pushed the Saturday game to Sunday.
Sunday’s weather wasn’t kind to Kodiak as the Bears fell 44-12 in a key Mid Alaska Conference game.
“Wind was definitely not in our favor,” Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson texted after the game. “Was gusting the whole game, 20-30 MPH.”
Kodiak was coming off a 28-24 victory over Redington — the program’s first win since 2019 — and hoped to keep the momentum going.
“Their D-line played well, and we unfortunately got caught on fourth down too many times going into the wind, which gave them great field position on a number of drives,” Masterson wrote.
Special teams had been a bright spot for Kodiak in the opening five games of the season. That wasn’t the case against Barrow. Masterson said the Whalers recovered three onside kicks.
“Ultimately, they just wanted it more, and we didn’t come mentally prepared to play in both the elements and against a strong team up front,” Masterson wrote.
Kodiak got a first-half touchdown from Matthew Macapugay when he took a reverse for 60 yards.
Robert Anderson hit Martin Canaveral on a 40-yard slant for Kodiak’s other touchdown.
Kodiak dropped to 1-2 in the Mid Alaska Conference, 1-5 overall. Barrow improved to 3-0 in conference, 4-1 overall.
Kodiak plays at Houston on Saturday. The Hawks defeated the Bears 50-6 in a Week 2 nonconference game on the island.
SCOREBOARD
Week 6
Division III
Barrow 44, Kodiak 12
Houston 13, Homer 8
Kenai 84, Redington 0
Division II
Eagle River 18, Chugiak 0
Lathrop 49, Wasilla 14
North Pole 21, Palmer 14
Soldotna 69, West Valley 13
Division I
West Anchorage 41, East Anchorage 22
Dimond 8, Bartlett 6
Colony 19, Juneau 6
Service 33, South Anchorage 21
Week 7
Division III
Barrow at Kenai
Homer at Redington
Kodiak at Houston
Division II
Chugiak at Soldotna
Service at Eagle River
Lathrop at North Pole
Palmer at West Valley
Wasilla at Colony
Division I
East Anchorage at Dimond
Bartlett at South Anchorage
Juneau at West Anchorage
