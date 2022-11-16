Liberty University junior Carly Glover had a game to remember Friday against Adrian College.
The Kodiak product scored early and often in No. 1-ranked Liberty University’s 6-5 victory over No. 2 Adrian at Arrington Ice Arena in Adrian, Michigan.
Glover, a 2020 graduate of Kodiak High School, capped her first career hat trick by punching in the game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in regulation.
“We had some girls step up and make some plays that led to goals, especially coming off an offensive struggle last game (a 1-0 win at home against Miami (Ohio) University),” Liberty head coach Chris Lowes told the school’s website.
Glover’s first goal of the game gave Liberty a 1-0 lead with 12:43 left in the first period. Her second goal put Liberty up 4-3 in the opening minute of the third period. Glover also assisted on a goal in the second period.
In her second season with Liberty, Glover, a 5-foot-8 junior right wing, has seven goals and three assists.
Liberty followed Friday’s win with a 4-0 victory over Adrian on Saturday. The Lady Flames (12-0) extended their winning streak to 52 games, dating back to the 2020-21 season. Adrian dropped to 8-2.
“It was a good weekend for us and a good start to the year,” Lowes said. “You don’t know where you’re at until you play a top team. We knew with Adrian being undefeated, we would get tested.”
On Friday and Saturday, Liberty hosts No. 11 Maryville University.
WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Kodiak’s Olivia Troxell graduated in 2022 as one of the most prolific girl wrestlers in school history.
Her high school resume read like this: 76-14 record, four-time state placer, three-time Northern Lights Conference champion and two-time Region III wrestler of the year.
With those accomplishments, it was no surprise colleges came calling. Troxell picked Southern Oregon University over the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas and Umpqua Community College in Oregon.
On Sunday, she made her debut for the NAIA Red Raiders at the Mike Clock Women’s Open in Forest Grove, Oregon.
On a team loaded with talent, Troxell went 1-2 in the 116-pound bracket. It took Troxell only two matches to earn her first collegiate win. After being pinned by Umpqua’s Itzel Medina, Troxell returned to pin Eastern Oregon’s Sierra Gonzales at the 1:17 mark of the first period.
Troxell then suffered an overtime loss to Eastern Oregon’s Stephanie Blankenship.
Second-ranked Southern Oregon claimed titles in six of the 10 weight classes and produced three runners-up.
On Friday, the Red Raiders are at the Missouri Valley Open.
MEN’S WRESTLING
Arizona State University’s Josh Nummer went 1-2 at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic Sunday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The 174-pound Nummer, a redshirt sophomore, opened with a 7-4 victory over N.C. State’s Brock Delsignore, before getting pinned by Harvard’s Phil Conigliaro (2:11) and dropping a 17-2 technical fall to Penn’s Nick Incontrera.
Arizona State hosts the University of Missouri Thursday, then travels back to Pennsylvania for Sunday’s Keystone Classic in Philadelphia.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Kodiak’s Jackson Krug posted his finest performance of the season for Lassen College in Saturday’s 76-62 loss to Las Positas in California.
The 6-foot-6 freshman wing came off the bench for a career-high eight points, three rebounds and two assists. He hit two of his four 3-pointers and was 3-for-7 from the field.
That was the final game of a three-game stretch for Lassen College at the American River Classic.
Krug posted two points, two rebounds and one assist in a 75-66 victory over De Anza on Thursday and had two points and one assist in a 71-58 victory over American River on Friday.
In six games, Krug has hit 50% of his 3-pointers (4-for-8), averaging 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Lassen (2-4) plays in the Mendocino College Tournament starting Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Gideon Craig concluded his second season with Madonna University with a 79-7 defeat to Indiana Wesleyan Saturday at Wildcat Stadium in Marion, Indiana.
Craig, a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, assisted on two tackles that upped his season total to 10 tackles — five solo — in 11 games. Craig had a season-high three solo tackles on Oct. 8 against Saint Francis.
