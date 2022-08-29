Racing with the Cook Inlet Conference schools, Kodiak’s boys placed third at the Big 8 Invite at Kincaid Park in Anchorage. 

Bengt Anderson led a trio of Bears who placed in the top 20. Anderson finished the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 42 seconds to place 10th. Elias Litzow as 16th (18:04) and Max Robinson 18th (18:13). 

