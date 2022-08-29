Racing with the Cook Inlet Conference schools, Kodiak’s boys placed third at the Big 8 Invite at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.
Bengt Anderson led a trio of Bears who placed in the top 20. Anderson finished the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 42 seconds to place 10th. Elias Litzow as 16th (18:04) and Max Robinson 18th (18:13).
The Bears tallied 78 points — one marker better than fourth-place South Anchorage.
West Anchorage edged Dimond 45-49 to claim the team title. Eagle River’s Henry Michener took individual honors with a time of 16:56.
Abigail Harver paced the Kodiak girls with a 31st place in 22:19.
Kodiak only ran with five varsity runners, so it did not place in the team standings.
Chugiak nestled three runners in the top 5 to easily win with 21 points.
The Mustangs’ Campbell Peterson won with a time of 19:22.
on Friday, Kodiak hosts North Pole, Grace Christian and Dimond at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
Team — 1. West 45; 2. Dimond 49; 3. Kodiak 78; 4. South 79; 5. Service 138; 6. Chugiak 141; 7. East 143.
1. Henry Michener, ER, 16:56; 2. Max Johnsen, Dim, 17:15; 3. Blaise Boyer, Sou, 17:16; 4. Dylan Soberay, West, 17:21; 5. Liam Chisholm, West, 17:26.
10. Bengt Anderson, 17:42; 16. Elias Litzow, 18:04; 18. Max Robinson, 18:13; 21. Joseph Hathaway, 18:17; 23. Joshua Hathaway, 18:18; 29. Jacob Sarnowski, 18:26; 30. Miles Grimes, 18:31.
29. Landen Alford, 19:57; 31. Ram Caballa, 20:00; 33. Manuel Silva, 20:20; 34. Paxson Williams, 20:41.
Team — 1. Chugiak 21; 2. South 56; 3. Dimond 86; 4. East 107; 5. West 117; 6. Service 141.
1. Campbell Petrerson, Chu, 19:22; 2. Addison Capozzi, Chu, 19:43; 3. Robyn Miller, Sou, 19:52; 4. Skyler Belmear, Chu, 19:57; 5. Rose Conway, East, 20:10.
31. Abigail Harver, 22:19; 42. Hannah McCarthy, 24:04; 44. Cassidy Foster, 24:33; 46. Oceana Brockman, 27:33.
37. Haiden Holforty, 24:49; 48. Nora Saltonstall, 27:57; 50. Mia Baxter, 32:04.
