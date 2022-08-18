Two Kodiak High School sports teams will be competing on-island this weekend, while another will be on the Kenai Peninsula.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two Kodiak High School sports teams will be competing on-island this weekend, while another will be on the Kenai Peninsula.
VOLLEYBALL
Kodiak’s volleyball team opens the 2022 season today and Saturday with a slew of home matches against Division II Redington.
Friday’s action begins at 4 p.m. and will feature mini-games involving Kodiak’s varsity, junior varsity and C squad, and Redington’s varsity and junior varsity.
The teams will then be seeded for Saturday’s tournament that starts at 9 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Kodiak High School.
“They said they were up for anything, so they are going to play everybody,” longtime Kodiak coach Amy Willis said.
Kodiak returns three All-Northern Lights Conference players — Kristen Carstens, Britney Llorente and Jiselle Blanco — from last year’s team that went 4-4 in conference play.
Look for a season preview in Friday’s Daily Mirror.
FOOTBALL
Kodiak is using its bye week to play the annual blue/gold game. The intrasquad scrimmage kicks at 7 p.m. at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The game will feature two 15-minute, running clock halves. The clock with stop inside two minutes of each half.
Kodiak opened the season last Saturday with a 43-30 loss at Homer.
Kodiak held leads of 16-12 and 22-20 before Homer scored three straight touchdowns to top the Bears for the second consecutive season.
“It was a solid game,” Kodiak coach Tyler Masterson wrote in a text message. “Just young, undisciplined penalties hurt us there at the end of the third, and we had some varsity guys go down for the fourth, and they took advantage.”
Kodiak senior quarterback John Ticman accounted for three of his team’s four touchdowns. He passed for two — both to Daniel Edwards — and ran one in from 61 yards out.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kodiak’s runners head to the mainland for the first time this season to participate in the Ted McKenney XC Invitational in Soldotna.
The field is loaded with 26 schools, including Region III foes Colony, Palmer, Wasilla and Soldotna.
The meet will be Kodiak’s first of the season. Last week, the team did a two-mile time trial at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park after Homer canceled its trip to The Rock.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.