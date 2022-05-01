Kodiak wrapped up the Rally in the Valley softball tournament by going 2-2 over the final two days.
The Bears concluded the three-day tournament with a 3-3 record.
KODIAK 10, HOMER 6
Kodiak set the tone early against its NLC rival, plating eight runs in the first inning.
The Bears tallied 10 runs on only five hits as Homer’s Zoe Adkins issued seven walks in 1 1/3 innings.
Ashlyn Bolen and Carlie Lee tripled in a run, while Shanoah Spear and Kyla Pineda had singles and an RBI.
Danica Howell started for Kodiak and gave up six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.
DELTA 6, KODIAK 5
Delta rallied for five runs in the second inning and received two shutout innings from Alyssa Hooton to complete the comeback win.
Kodiak tagged Hooton for five runs in the first two innings to jump to a 5-1 lead.
Kodiak’s eight hits were all singles. Ashlyn Bolen, Spear and Anastasia Solomon all had two hits.
Carlie Lee drove in two runs on a single, while Spear, Solomon and Kate Holland had RBIs.
Spear gave up six runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two in three innings.
After the rocky start, Hooton finished with three strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
KODIAK 7, KENAI 0
Howell twirled a three-inning no-hitter to take out Kenai.
The freshman struck out six and walked one.
Kodiak broke the game open with a six-run second inning.
Luana Farmer drove in two and had a double, while Kate Holland also blasted a two-bagger.
Bolen, Spear and Solomon all had RBI singles.
COLONY 7, KODIAK 0
Colony pitcher Emma Morrisey spun a four-hit shutout. The hurler fanned seven and walked none in five innings.
The Knights stung Kodiak pitcher Spear for seven runs on nine hits.
Katie Browning carried the load for Colony, driving in four on a triple and a home run.
Kariona Harford collected two hits for Kodiak.
