I’m a gambling man. That is my sin.
I frequently visited casinos when I lived in Washington state. How could I not? Casinos are on every corner — kind of like how ABC Stores are in Hawaii.
I was addicted to scratchers. I walked out of grocery stores with chips in one hand and a scratch ticket in the other hand. Momma Clarkston even sent me three scratchers for my 40th birthday.
So you can imagine I like to bet on sports, usually it’s for cookies are Subway sandwiches. I dabble in DFS (daily fantasy sports) and player props but lose more than I win (don’t we all).
With that said, I only made one bet for the Super Bowl. That wager was with Lady Human, who didn’t even watch the game. Or maybe she did. I was chowing down on the tasty pulled pork sandwich my pastor’s kids brought me at work. Thanks, Wes!
Our bet wasn’t traditional by any means. The loser had to kiss Shadow — the older of the two cats in the Clarkston Zoo — between 1 and 100 times. The number to be determined by an online random generator.
Where does Lady Human come up with this stuff?
I agreed. I took the Bengals, and she eagerly accepted the Rams.
When Cincinnati started the second half with a Tee Higgins 75-yard touchdown grab and an interception off Matthew Stafford, I liked my chances of not getting a mouth full of fur.
With three-and-outs by the Rams offense mounting, it looked like the Bengals were going to win their first Super Bowl.
Then Cooper Kupp — the pride of Yakima, Washington — and Aaron Donald took over.
Kupp was magnificent on the Rams’ last drive, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute, 25 seconds left. Donald sealed my fate by sacking Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ fourth-down attempt and ending the game.
Uggggg. Just my luck.
That night I paid off my bet. The random generator spit out No. 40. Not great, but not bad.
I’m not sure who hated the kissing more — Shadow or me. I smooched her on the forehead as she turned her head away from me. Lady Human recorded the event on her phone.
The lesson I learned: Don’t bet with Lady Human. Who knows what I would have to do next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.