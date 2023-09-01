4-H

Courtesy of Sue Zimmerman

Elsi Riutta, Siiri Riutta and Zoey Zimmerman represented Kodiak’s 4-H program at the Alaska State 4-H Horse Show Aug. 19-20 at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.  

Elsi Riutta and her horse Splash were high point beginner for Western Rider, reserve high point beginner for English Rider and all-around beginner high point champion. 

