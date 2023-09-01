Elsi Riutta, Siiri Riutta and Zoey Zimmerman represented Kodiak’s 4-H program at the Alaska State 4-H Horse Show Aug. 19-20 at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.
Elsi Riutta and her horse Splash were high point beginner for Western Rider, reserve high point beginner for English Rider and all-around beginner high point champion.
Siiri Riutta and her horse Splash were reserve high point intermediate English Rider.
The two also received the Herdsmanship Award for the excellent care of their pony, keeping their stall area clean and wonderful stall decorations.
Zimmerman, competing on a borrowed horse she had only ridden the night before, received blue ribbons in Western Equitation, English Equitation and English Judges Command.
Zimmerman’s and Andie Wattum’s horses did not travel on the Tustumena because of high winds in the Shelikof Straight.
