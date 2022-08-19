Height is not often a word associated with Kodiak volleyball. The Bears, after all, are a historically pesky defensive program that relies on players who barely pass the height requirement for rides at Disneyland.
Longtime Kodiak coach Amy Willis has made that formula work. She has guided teams to the state tournament in half of her 14 seasons and has won three Northern Lights Conference titles, reaching perfection in 1996, 2013 and 2015.
When teams played Kodiak, they were in for a long night of endless rallies. The Bears have always been a tough out.
The 2022 season is different. Yes, the trademark defense will still be there. That will never go away. But, this year, some tall ladies are sprinkled among the stalwart, shorter defensive players.
“We grew some tall girls. We have some height. We are a little taller than we normally are, average-wise,” said Willis, who in the offseason was selected as the 2020-21 National Federation of High Schools Northwest Sectional Volleyball Coach of the Year.
The length at the net will take pressure off the defenders and, hopefully generate easy points for Kodiak.
“We tend to try to defense teams to death until they get tired and make a mistake, then we get a point,” Willis said. “If we can generate our own points from attacks, that is pretty much a whole new day for Kodiak High School volleyball.”
So should fans expect shorter matches when the season begins today against Redington at Kodiak High School?
“I don’t know about that,” Willis said. “Every team in our conference every year is working on getting better. We still want to be known for our outstanding defense, but now we want to add an offensive component to it.”
Kodiak has the perfect offensive pieces to make that happen. Returning are all-NLC selections Kristen Carstens (senior) and Jisselle Blanco (junior).
Carstens earned first-team honors last season after leading Kodiak in kills (359) and attempts (1,127). She was second in solo blocks (15) and assisted blocks (26), and was third in digs (363) and service aces (64).
Blanco was placed on the second team last season after posting 365 digs, 146 kills and 79 service aces.
Even with the firepower of Carstens and Blanco, expect senior setters Alliah Baisa, Mikaela Price and Ariana Amodo to distribute the Rock.
“Other teams have multiple Kristen’s, and we get one. We don’t want to make it easy on them where all they have to do is camp on the big blonde girl,” Willis said. “We are going to try to spread out our offense and really take advantage of those other students who have height.”
Toss in NLC first team libero Britney Llorente (senior) and Kodiak has the potential to improve from last season’s 4-4 conference record that landed the Bears the second seed for the five-team regional tournament.
Llorente paced last year’s squad with 670 digs.
“I appreciate the voice she brings to the court. She leads us defensively and is running the show in the back row,” Willis said. “That is great to have the reliability. … When she graduates, we will be jumping into the unknown.”
Kodiak took a hit when all-NLC second-teamer Elan Hilty (196 kills and 107 digs last season) opted to spend her senior year in Europe.
The remainder of Kodiak’s roster is rounded out by Amirah Oskolkoff, Darlene Luzano, Martina Dermer, Serenity Bushell and Avie Arevalo.
Winning another regional title banner and bringing Kodiak back to state for the first time since 2015 would be nice, but Willis isn’t focusing on that. Instead, she is simply having a “grand old time with these really phenomenal athletes.”
“They are really the best humans,” she said.
STATE CHANGE
The Northern Lights Conference has always sent three teams to the 4A state tournament. That has changed this season. Only the top two finishers in the NLC tournament will automatically qualify for the state tournament. The third-place finisher will be entered into an al-large pool with the Cook Inlet Conference fourth-place team, and the Mid Alaska and Southeast conferences second-place teams. One of those four teams will be selected for the final state berth.
“That makes it really intense,” Willis said. “That makes it how it was about a decade ago when you really had to battle it out to earn your spot.”
SCHEDULE
Kodiak opens the season with three straight home weekends — Redington (today and Saturday), Service (Aug. 26-27) and Colony (Sept. 9-10). The Bears pay for the home-heavy first-half of the season with an October that is filled with five off-island trips.
“That will set us up to be really tired for regions,” Willis said. “We will have to manage the best we can.”
Kodiak’s final home weekend is Sept. 30-Oct. 1 against Wasilla.
VARSITY ROSTER
Amirah Oskolkoff, junior
Kristen Carstens, senior
Alliah Baisa, senior
Darlene Luzano, junior
Jisselle Blanco, junior
Martina Dermer, junior
Serenity Bushell, junior
Mikaela Price, senior
Britney Llorente, senior
Avie Arevalo, senior
Ariana Amodo, senior
Schedule
Aug. 19-20 — Redington at Kodiak High School
Aug. 26-27 — Service at Kodiak High School
Sept. 9-10 — Colony at Kodiak High School
Sept. 16-17 — at West Spiketacular in Anchorage
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 — Wasilla at Kodiak High School
Oct. 7-8 — at Grace Tournament in Anchorage
Oct. 14-15 — at Palmer
Oct. 21-22 — at Dimond Tournament in Anchorage
Oct. 27 — at Kenai
Oct. 28-29 — at Soldotna
Nov. 3-5 — at NLC Championships in Wasilla
Nov. 10-12 — 4A state tournament in Anchorage
