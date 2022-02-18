Kodiak never trailed in regulation and had a double-digit lead in Thursday night’s boys basketball game at Eagle River.
Things were adding up for the Bears’ 15th victory of the season.
Eagle River said, hold on.
The Wolves rallied from a 12-point deficit to force overtime tied at 70.
The Cook Inlet Conference team netted the first seven points in overtime and handed the Bears a stunning 81-77 nonconference loss, dropping Kodiak to 14-2 on the season.
John Ticman, Jackson Krug and Shawn Case all ended with 18 points for Kodiak.
Spencer Love dropped a game-high 23 points for Eagle River.
The 77 points were the most scored by Kodiak this season. However, the 81 points were the most allowed by the Bears this season. They entered the game allowing only 36.3 points per game.
Ticman’s three first-half 3-pointers pushed Kodiak to a 36-29 halftime lead. The margin ballooned to 51-39 midway through the third quarter.
That’s when Eagle River caught fire from behind the arc, drilling seven of its 12 3-pointers to erase the deficit and send the game into overtime.
Eagle River built a quick 77-70 lead in overtime.
Kodiak used four free throws — two each from Ticman and Shawn Case — to pull within one possession.
Following a pair of Eagle River free throws, a Krug long ball with 24 seconds left trimmed the margin to 79-77.
The Wolves sealed the win with a pair of free throws from Jack Lerch to improve to 11-8.
Today and Saturday, Kodiak plays at Wasilla in Northern Lights Conference action.
Today’s game starts at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday’s game tips at 3 p.m.
WOLVES 81, BEARS 77, OT
Kodiak 20 16 23 11 7 — 77
Eagle River 13 16 24 17 11 — 81
Kodiak (77) — Ticman 5 5-8 18, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 7 2-4 17, Krug 7 2-3 18, S. Case 5 5-7 18, Marcelo 2 2-2 6. Totals: 26 16-24 77.
Eagle River (81) — Legenza 2 0-2 6, Collins 3 4-6 13, Burley 2 1-2 5, Jefferies 0 0-0 0, Harlan 4 2-4 11, Lerch 2 6-6 11, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Love 8 2-2 23, Parker 1 0-0 2, Howard 4 2-5 10. Totals: 26 17-27 81.
3-point goals: Kodiak 9 (Ticman 3, S. Case 3, Krug 2, C. Case); Eagle River 12 (Love 5, Collins 3, Legenza 2, Harlan, Lerch). Fouls: Kodiak 18, Eagle River 23. Fouled out — Marcelo, Burley.
