Kodiak’s hoops programs had games canceled for the second straight week because of COVID.
Today, Kodiak’s girls and boys were scheduled to begin the Bethel Tournament at Bethel High School. Hutchison and Homer were also slated to be in the field, but positive COVID cases within those two programs have forced the cancellation of the three-day tournament.
Instead, Kodiak will play Bethel in nonconference games Friday and Saturday. The girls tip at 6 p.m, while the boys play at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
In December, Bethel was at the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament, with the girls beating Kodiak 45-26. Bethel’s boys did not play Kodiak.
Debbie Rohrer, Kodiak High School’s activities director, said she searched for another tournament for Kodiak to play in, but all the tournaments this weekend were full.
Last week, Kodiak’s home games against Metlakatla were canceled when the 2A Southeast school switched to remote learning because of rising COVID cases.
Both Kodiak’s boys and girls have not played a game since Dec. 30, when they hosted Soldotna for Northern Lights Conference games.
With a 7-0 record, Kodiak’s boys are ranked second in the state on Max Preps, behind only 7-0 East Anchorage.
Colony (8-1), South Anchorage (7-2) and Dimond (7-2) round out the top 5.
Colony plays on The Rock Jan. 28-29 in key NLC games.
Kodiak and Wasilla are tied atop the conference standings with 2-0 records. Colony is 1-0, while Palmer is 0-1 and Soldotna 0-4.
Anchorage Christian, which moved from 3A to the 4A NLC this season, hasn’t played a conference game yet.
Kodiak’s girls are 2-5, 0-2 in the NLC.
Wasilla leads the conference with a 2-0 record, followed by Soldotna (2-2) and Kodiak.
ACS, Colony and Palmer have not played a conference game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.